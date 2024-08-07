FOODPANDA #1707 COMPANY RANKING

At foodpanda, we're on a mission to redefine how food, people, culture and tech are connected. Our panda family consists of problem solvers, designers and thinkers, working around the clock to make foodpanda the most powerful online tool for food convenience in the universe- and we’re just getting started! foodpanda operates in 11 locations worldwide. Through the energy of our teams in all of our offices, we connect lovers of food to our brilliant partners through our amazing riders. We're changing the way food convenience is viewed and experienced worldwide. If you're passionate about good food and great work, you're in the right place.