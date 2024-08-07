FLIPKART
#1360 COMPANY RANKING
Flipkart is committed to transforming commerce in India through investments in made-in-India technology innovations, customer-centric constructs, a diverse category landscape and a world-class supply chain. With a customer base of over 350 million, product coverage of over 150 million across 80+ categories, a focus on generating direct and indirect employment and a commitment to empowering generations of entrepreneurs and MSMEs, all driven by a sustainable growth strategy – Flipkart is maximising for customers, stakeholders, and the planet at large! At Flipkart, our promise to every Flipster is - getting an opportunity to leave a mark and create their own legacy, the freedom to experiment, learn and grow, work with the industry’s brightest minds as part of a diverse team and we will extend our culture of care to them to ensure that they can focus on doing their best work. Driven by audacity, bias for action, customer first, integrity and inclusion – Flipsters have pioneered solutions that have transformed digital commerce in India. From the industry-first introduction of cash-on-delivery in 2010 to the launch of voice search and multiple vernacular interfaces in 2021 that have made e-commerce a very inclusive experience, Flipkart continues the exciting journey of solving for the Indian customer. We understand that your own aspirations and journeys are unique. So you choose what you want to maximise, and we provide you the platform for it - because when you maximise, we maximise. Flipkart is a part of the Walmart-owned Flipkart Group, which also includes group companies Flipkart Wholesale, Myntra, and Cleartrip. The Group is also a majority shareholder in PhonePe, one of the leading Payments Apps in India.
10,000+ emps
Since 2007
Worth 36B
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FLIPKART
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EVERGREEN INDEX #1360
Flipkart's stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
Online battles for my wallet
Fri May 12 2017 By SK Babu
Shopclues user data leak via short links
Sat May 20 2017 By Fallible
Books to Billions: How Sachin and Binny Bansal Built Flipkart to 100+ Million Customers
Sat May 16 2020 By Varun Guru
Pred Raises $2.5M from Accel and Coinbase Ventures to Challenge the $112 Billion Sportsbook Industry
Tue Feb 17 2026 By Ishan Pandey
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Fri Feb 13 2026 By Abdullah
Inside My $1,000 Homelab: How I Rebuilt Big Tech Services in a Tiny Rack
Wed Nov 26 2025 By Chiranjeevi G
Meet Dealscard, Winner of Startups of The Year 2024 in Ghaziabad/Deal Aggregator
Thu May 01 2025 By hacker-s4fm3g0
Big Tech Loves These 45 System Design Questions—Do You Have the Answers?
Fri Mar 14 2025 By hacker-zs7gwgu
Meet 91Ninjas, Startups of the Year 2024 Nominee
Thu Oct 31 2024 By 91Ninjas
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Wed Oct 23 2024 By Dealscard
Router Protocol Completes Oversubscribed Strategic Funding Round
Fri Jun 21 2024 By Router Protocol
Beyond the Offer Letter: Questions Every Startup Candidate Should Ask
Wed May 15 2024 By Bhavdeep Sethi
Flipkart's latest news & mentionsExplore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Yezdi Adventure and Roadster Now Available on Amazon, Flipkart
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Tue Jan 06 2026
Redmi Note 15, Redmi Pad Pro 2 launched in India with Snapdragon chipset: Check price, specs, bank offers and availability
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Tue Jan 06 2026
Realme 16 Pro 5G Series, Realme Buds Air 8, Realme Pad 3 To Launch In India Today: How To Watch Live
freepressjournal.in
Tue Jan 06 2026
Oppo A6 Pro 5G With 7,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched In India: Price, Specifications
freepressjournal.in
Mon Jan 05 2026
Jawa Yezdi's Adventure and Roadster go online on Amazon, Flipkart
indiatoday.in
Mon Jan 05 2026
Poco M8 5G To Launch In India On January 8: What To Expect
freepressjournal.in
Mon Jan 05 2026
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max Price Cuts Down By 24,000 On Flipkart, Should You Buy
timesnownews.com
Mon Jan 05 2026
iPhone 16 Pro Max selling at the lowest price ever
indiatoday.in
Fri Jan 02 2026
Upcoming IPOs: Reliance Jio To Zepto, Over 190 Companies Gear Up For Market Debut In 2026
ndtvprofit.com
Fri Jan 02 2026
Apple iPhone 16 Price Drops By 19,000 On Flipkart, How To Grab The Deal
timesnownews.com
Fri Jan 02 2026
Amazon, Flipkart face scrutiny for making consumers pay extra for choosing cash
livemint.com
Thu Oct 02 2025
Nothing Phone 3 available at lowest price ever
indiatoday.in
Wed Oct 01 2025