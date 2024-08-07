FLIPKART

#1360 COMPANY RANKING
Flipkart is committed to transforming commerce in India through investments in made-in-India technology innovations, customer-centric constructs, a diverse category landscape and a world-class supply chain. With a customer base of over 350 million, product coverage of over 150 million across 80+ categories, a focus on generating direct and indirect employment and a commitment to empowering generations of entrepreneurs and MSMEs, all driven by a sustainable growth strategy – Flipkart is maximising for customers, stakeholders, and the planet at large! At Flipkart, our promise to every Flipster is - getting an opportunity to leave a mark and create their own legacy, the freedom to experiment, learn and grow, work with the industry’s brightest minds as part of a diverse team and we will extend our culture of care to them to ensure that they can focus on doing their best work. Driven by audacity, bias for action, customer first, integrity and inclusion – Flipsters have pioneered solutions that have transformed digital commerce in India. From the industry-first introduction of cash-on-delivery in 2010 to the launch of voice search and multiple vernacular interfaces in 2021 that have made e-commerce a very inclusive experience, Flipkart continues the exciting journey of solving for the Indian customer. We understand that your own aspirations and journeys are unique. So you choose what you want to maximise, and we provide you the platform for it - because when you maximise, we maximise. Flipkart is a part of the Walmart-owned Flipkart Group, which also includes group companies Flipkart Wholesale, Myntra, and Cleartrip. The Group is also a majority shareholder in PhonePe, one of the leading Payments Apps in India.
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flipkart.com
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10,000+ emps
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Since 2007
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Worth 36B
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FLIPKART

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EVERGREEN INDEX #1360

Flipkart's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
Online battles for my wallet

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Books to Billions: How Sachin and Binny Bansal Built Flipkart to 100+ Million Customers

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Flipkart's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Yezdi Adventure and Roadster Now Available on Amazon, Flipkart

Yezdi Adventure and Roadster Now Available on Amazon, Flipkart

deccanchronicle.com

Tue Jan 06 2026

Redmi Note 15, Redmi Pad Pro 2 launched in India with Snapdragon chipset: Check price, specs, bank offers and availability

Redmi Note 15, Redmi Pad Pro 2 launched in India with Snapdragon chipset: Check price, specs, bank offers and availability

indianexpress.com

Tue Jan 06 2026

Realme 16 Pro 5G Series, Realme Buds Air 8, Realme Pad 3 To Launch In India Today: How To Watch Live

Realme 16 Pro 5G Series, Realme Buds Air 8, Realme Pad 3 To Launch In India Today: How To Watch Live

freepressjournal.in

Tue Jan 06 2026

Oppo A6 Pro 5G With 7,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Oppo A6 Pro 5G With 7,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched In India: Price, Specifications

freepressjournal.in

Mon Jan 05 2026

Jawa Yezdi's Adventure and Roadster go online on Amazon, Flipkart

Jawa Yezdi's Adventure and Roadster go online on Amazon, Flipkart

indiatoday.in

Mon Jan 05 2026

Poco M8 5G To Launch In India On January 8: What To Expect

Poco M8 5G To Launch In India On January 8: What To Expect

freepressjournal.in

Mon Jan 05 2026

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max Price Cuts Down By 24,000 On Flipkart, Should You Buy

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max Price Cuts Down By 24,000 On Flipkart, Should You Buy

timesnownews.com

Mon Jan 05 2026

iPhone 16 Pro Max selling at the lowest price ever

iPhone 16 Pro Max selling at the lowest price ever

indiatoday.in

Fri Jan 02 2026

Upcoming IPOs: Reliance Jio To Zepto, Over 190 Companies Gear Up For Market Debut In 2026

Upcoming IPOs: Reliance Jio To Zepto, Over 190 Companies Gear Up For Market Debut In 2026

ndtvprofit.com

Fri Jan 02 2026

Apple iPhone 16 Price Drops By 19,000 On Flipkart, How To Grab The Deal

Apple iPhone 16 Price Drops By 19,000 On Flipkart, How To Grab The Deal

timesnownews.com

Fri Jan 02 2026

Amazon, Flipkart face scrutiny for making consumers pay extra for choosing cash

Amazon, Flipkart face scrutiny for making consumers pay extra for choosing cash

livemint.com

Thu Oct 02 2025

Nothing Phone 3 available at lowest price ever

Nothing Phone 3 available at lowest price ever

indiatoday.in

Wed Oct 01 2025

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