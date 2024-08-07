FIVERR INTERNATIONAL

#1538 COMPANY RANKING
Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 550 categories in nine verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, data, and lifestyle. It also offers Fiverr Workspace, which provides freelancers a software solution to manage invoicing, contracts, time tracking, and organizing workflow; Fiverr Learn and CreativeLive that offers learning and development offerings for freelancers; ClearVoice, a subscription based content marketing platform; and Stoke Talent, a freelancer management system. In addition, the company provides back office and creative talent platforms. Its buyers include businesses of various sizes, as well as sellers comprise a group of freelancers and small businesses. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.
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fiverr.com
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762 emps
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Since 2020
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Worth 840M
#design#writing-and-editing#marketing
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FIVERR INTERNATIONAL (FVRR)

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Fiverr International's stories on HackerNoon

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Fiverr International's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Fiverr: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Fiverr: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

marketscreener.com

Wed Nov 05 2025

Fiverr Announces Third Quarter 2025 Results

Fiverr Announces Third Quarter 2025 Results

manilatimes.net

Wed Nov 05 2025

BTIG Research Upgrades Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) to Buy

BTIG Research Upgrades Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) to Buy

etfdailynews.com

Sun Sep 21 2025

Fiverr International gains after landing a bull rating from BTIG

Fiverr International gains after landing a bull rating from BTIG

seekingalpha.com

Fri Sep 19 2025

Oppenheimer Has Lowered Expectations for Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Stock Price

Oppenheimer Has Lowered Expectations for Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Stock Price

etfdailynews.com

Thu Sep 18 2025

Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR)

Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR)

etfdailynews.com

Thu Sep 18 2025

Online marketplace Fiverr to lay off 30% of workforce in AI push

Online marketplace Fiverr to lay off 30% of workforce in AI push

thehindu.com

Tue Sep 16 2025

Fiverr (FVRR) Cuts 250 Jobs amid Shift to an AI-First Company

Fiverr (FVRR) Cuts 250 Jobs amid Shift to an AI-First Company

markets.businessinsider.com

Mon Sep 15 2025

Online marketplace Fiverr to lay off 30% of workforce in AI push

Online marketplace Fiverr to lay off 30% of workforce in AI push

reuters.com

Mon Sep 15 2025

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) versus Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Critical Review

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) versus Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Critical Review

etfdailynews.com

Thu Aug 21 2025

Fiverr International shares tank following earnings, receives downgrade

Fiverr International shares tank following earnings, receives downgrade

seekingalpha.com

Thu Feb 22 2024

Working Not Working Launches NTRNL™ – a New Way to Unlock Talent Potential and Address Employee ...

Working Not Working Launches NTRNL™ – a New Way to Unlock Talent Potential and Address Employee ...

bakersfield.com

Wed Nov 01 2023

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