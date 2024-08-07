FIVERR INTERNATIONAL
#1538 COMPANY RANKING
Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 550 categories in nine verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, data, and lifestyle. It also offers Fiverr Workspace, which provides freelancers a software solution to manage invoicing, contracts, time tracking, and organizing workflow; Fiverr Learn and CreativeLive that offers learning and development offerings for freelancers; ClearVoice, a subscription based content marketing platform; and Stoke Talent, a freelancer management system. In addition, the company provides back office and creative talent platforms. Its buyers include businesses of various sizes, as well as sellers comprise a group of freelancers and small businesses. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.
762 emps
Since 2020
Worth 840M
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FIVERR INTERNATIONAL (FVRR)
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EVERGREEN INDEX #1538
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Fiverr International's latest news & mentionsExplore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Fiverr: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
marketscreener.com
Wed Nov 05 2025
Fiverr Announces Third Quarter 2025 Results
manilatimes.net
Wed Nov 05 2025
BTIG Research Upgrades Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) to Buy
etfdailynews.com
Sun Sep 21 2025
Fiverr International gains after landing a bull rating from BTIG
seekingalpha.com
Fri Sep 19 2025
Oppenheimer Has Lowered Expectations for Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Stock Price
etfdailynews.com
Thu Sep 18 2025
Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR)
etfdailynews.com
Thu Sep 18 2025
Online marketplace Fiverr to lay off 30% of workforce in AI push
thehindu.com
Tue Sep 16 2025
Fiverr (FVRR) Cuts 250 Jobs amid Shift to an AI-First Company
markets.businessinsider.com
Mon Sep 15 2025
Online marketplace Fiverr to lay off 30% of workforce in AI push
reuters.com
Mon Sep 15 2025
Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) versus Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Critical Review
etfdailynews.com
Thu Aug 21 2025
Fiverr International shares tank following earnings, receives downgrade
seekingalpha.com
Thu Feb 22 2024
Working Not Working Launches NTRNL™ – a New Way to Unlock Talent Potential and Address Employee ...
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