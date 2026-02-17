FIRST DROP
#12488 COMPANY RANKING
First Drop is an early-stage venture studio based in Santa Monica, California, providing strategic guidance, operational support, technology infrastructure, development, and pre-seed capital to propel portfolio companies toward sustainable and scalable growth.
1-10 emps
Since n.d.
Claim This Company
#12488Ranking Index(All Ranking)
Coming Soon
0%Grow & Performance(seo & stats)
Coming Soon
0Traffic(Website, visiotrs & user retention)
- Company Ranking
FIRST DROP
5D1M6Mmax
EVERGREEN INDEX #12488
First Drop's stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
Dealing with Missing Data in Financial Time Series - Recipes and Pitfalls
Wed Apr 03 2024 By Vladimir Kirilin
NORTHERN CHILE AND PERU
Sat Jan 28 2023 By Charles Darwin
Collider Craftworks Takes Aim at Creating a True Intersection of Gaming and NFTs with Cypher
Tue Apr 12 2022 By Zaeem Shoaib
An Intro to Ethermore: A Blockchain RPG Built by the Community
Thu Dec 02 2021 By Ethermore
What Will the Metaverse Look Like in 2022
Wed Dec 15 2021 By Luke Fitzpatrick
The World's First Religious Relic NFTs will Drop this December for Charity
Sun Nov 28 2021 By Jillian Godsil
The Jinn: My Storyline for my first Game Project in Unity
Fri Aug 09 2019 By Muhammad Bilal
Everything is broken
Fri Mar 01 2019 By John Biggs
PokieCat.com Domain Name Generator
Mon Aug 20 2018 By Stephen Hall
How to access Spotify without 3rd Party VPNs
Mon Dec 11 2017 By Gur Raunaq Singh
A Dive into FreeCodeCamp Stargazers
Wed Nov 01 2017 By N
Whitelists and Indirection Go Together Like Chocolate and Peanut Butter
Wed Jul 26 2017 By Skip Hovsmith