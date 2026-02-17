FIRST DROP

#12488 COMPANY RANKING
First Drop is an early-stage venture studio based in Santa Monica, California, providing strategic guidance, operational support, technology infrastructure, development, and pre-seed capital to propel portfolio companies toward sustainable and scalable growth.
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firstdrop.co
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Since n.d.
#venture-capital#investing#entrepreneurship
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FIRST DROP

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