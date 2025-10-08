FILIGRAN

#13964 COMPANY RANKING
Filigran, founded in 2022, is a Paris-based cybertech company specializing in open-source solutions for cyber threat intelligence and extended threat management. Serving over 6,000 organizations worldwide, including the European Commission and the FBI, Filigran offers products like OpenCTI and OpenBAS to enhance cybersecurity resilience.
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filigran.io
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Since 2022
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FILIGRAN

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EVERGREEN INDEX #13964

Filigran's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
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