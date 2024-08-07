FETCH REWARDS
#2436 COMPANY RANKING
Fetch is America’s leading consumer-engagement platform that rewards shoppers for buying the brands they love. The Fetch app gives users the easiest way to save on everyday purchases by simply scanning their receipt. For our brand partners, the platform allows them to understand a 360 degree view of shopping habits, and to meaningfully reward a customer's individual loyalty.
734-1900 emps
Since 2013
Worth 2.5B
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#2436Ranking Index(All Ranking)
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1%Grow & Performance(seo & stats)
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- Company Ranking
FETCH REWARDS
5D1M6Mmax
EVERGREEN INDEX #2436
Fetch Rewards's stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
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