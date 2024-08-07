FEASTABLES #31 COMPANY RANKING

Founded by Jimmy Donaldson, aka MrBeast, Feastables is setting out to build the most engaging brand on the planet, bringing the games, stunts and spectacle MrBeast is known for to your doorstep and grocery aisle! Like Jimmy, Feastables snacks are more than just fun. We focus on making high quality food accessible, starting with our chocolate bars, made with 4 or 5 plant based, gluten free ingredients including organic cocoa. Learn more at www.Feastables.com