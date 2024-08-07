FAMPAY #8599 COMPANY RANKING

Awarded one of LinkedIn's Top Startups of 2021, FamPay offers India's first online and offline card payments for teenagers! FamPay helps teens to make payments, online and offline through the FamCard, exclusively for teens. Our aim is to drive the smart generation from cash to digital, all without a bank account, through a family-friendly, safe app. Teens can now make secure payments, after ensuring their parents and they themselves have completed their KYC verification. FamPay ensures the highest safety and security for its users.