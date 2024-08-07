FAMPAY
#8599 COMPANY RANKING
Awarded one of LinkedIn's Top Startups of 2021, FamPay offers India's first online and offline card payments for teenagers! FamPay helps teens to make payments, online and offline through the FamCard, exclusively for teens. Our aim is to drive the smart generation from cash to digital, all without a bank account, through a family-friendly, safe app. Teens can now make secure payments, after ensuring their parents and they themselves have completed their KYC verification. FamPay ensures the highest safety and security for its users.
1001-5000 emps
Since 2019
Worth 215M
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FAMPAY
5D1M6Mmax
EVERGREEN INDEX #8599
FamPay's stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
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FamPay's latest news & mentionsExplore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
STARTUP POSTMORTEM
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STARTUP POSTMORTEM
linkedin.com
Sun Sep 24 2023
Teen-focused neo-banking platform Akudo to shut down operations
msn.com
Sat Sep 23 2023
Teen-focused neo-banking platform Akudo to shut down operations
lokmattimes.com
Sat Sep 23 2023