FAMPAY

#8599 COMPANY RANKING
Awarded one of LinkedIn's Top Startups of 2021, FamPay offers India's first online and offline card payments for teenagers! FamPay helps teens to make payments, online and offline through the FamCard, exclusively for teens. Our aim is to drive the smart generation from cash to digital, all without a bank account, through a family-friendly, safe app. Teens can now make secure payments, after ensuring their parents and they themselves have completed their KYC verification. FamPay ensures the highest safety and security for its users.
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fampay.in
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1001-5000 emps
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Since 2019
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Worth 215M
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FAMPAY

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EVERGREEN INDEX #8599

FamPay's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
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FamPay's latest news & mentions

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STARTUP POSTMORTEM

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STARTUP POSTMORTEM

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Teen-focused neo-banking platform Akudo to shut down operations

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Teen-focused neo-banking platform Akudo to shut down operations

Teen-focused neo-banking platform Akudo to shut down operations

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