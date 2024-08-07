FALCONX
#2350 COMPANY RANKING
FalconX is a digital asset trading platform that provides clients fast, secure and reliable execution using data science to eliminate slippage and hidden fees. We’re fortunate to be backed by a wide range of investors including: Accel, Fidelity, B-Capital, Tiger Global, Accomplice, Coinbase, Fenbushi Capital, Flybridge Capital, Lightspeed Venture Partners, and others.
331 emps
Since 2018
Worth 8B
Claim This Company
#2350Ranking Index(All Ranking)
Coming Soon
4%Grow & Performance(seo & stats)
Coming Soon
4Traffic(Website, visiotrs & user retention)
- Company Ranking
FALCONX
5D1M6Mmax
EVERGREEN INDEX #2350
FalconX's stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
Which Crypto Exchanges Can You Actually Trust in 2026?
Thu Mar 12 2026 By Oleg B.
Zircuit Finance Launches Institutional-Grade Onchain Yield Platform Targeting 8–11% APR
Wed Feb 18 2026 By Chainwire
RISE Acquires BSX, a Perp DEX On Base, to Accelerate Development of The First Integrated Orderbooks
Tue Nov 11 2025 By Chainwire
Mill City Ventures Announces $450,000,000 Private Placement To Initiate Sui Treasury Strategy
Mon Jul 28 2025 By Chainwire
Ika Reveals Strategic Investment From Sui Foundation, Bringing Total Funding To Over $21m
Mon Apr 28 2025 By Chainwire
A Deep Dive into The Bybit Hack
Wed Feb 26 2025 By Ilia Ilinskii
What is OTC in Crypto and Does it Require a Special License?
Thu Jan 18 2024 By Ilia Ilinskii
Sandeep Nailwal, Mo Shaikh, Dr. Emin And Justin Sun To Speak At India Blockchain Week
Thu Nov 02 2023 By Chainwire
Regulatory Changes in DeFi and Stablecoin will be Significant
Wed Oct 26 2022 By Ishan Pandey
10 Promising Mobile Apps by Startups to Watch Out for in 2022
Mon Mar 28 2022 By Evgenia Kuzmenko
FalconAI Earns a 36 Proof of Usefulness Score by Building an AI-Native IPTV Platform
Mon Mar 09 2026 By erindmusliu11_5uu5i5qg
How Falcon Finance's $2B Platform Just Added Its First Non-Dollar Sovereign Asset
Tue Dec 02 2025 By Ishan Pandey
FalconX's latest news & mentionsExplore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Monad Foundation Hires Execs from FalconX, BVNK, Optimism
cointelegraph.com
Tue Feb 17 2026
Bloomberg - Business News, Stock Markets, Finance, Breaking & World News
bloomberg.com
Tue Dec 31 2024
Bitcoin’s Big Moves Are Being Magnified by a Protracted Lack of Liquidity
tech.hindustantimes.com
Tue Oct 31 2023
MKR sees large sell-offs; will traders stay put in the face of this adversity?
ambcrypto.com
Tue Oct 31 2023
Maker (MKR) price turns bearish as exchange supply soars
invezz.com
Mon Oct 30 2023
Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ripple, Bitcoin & Maker– European Wrap 30 October
fxstreet.com
Mon Oct 30 2023
Maker price drop continues as selling pressure on MKR brews across exchanges
fxstreet.com
Mon Oct 30 2023
Bitcoin’s rival ether falters in shadow of elevated treasury yields
moneyweb.co.za
Fri Oct 20 2023
$4M LDO Withdrawal by FalconX Sparks Excitement! Is a Bull Run Coming?
ph.investing.com
Tue Oct 17 2023
$4M LDO Withdrawal by FalconX Sparks Excitement! Is a Bull Run Coming?
za.investing.com
Tue Oct 17 2023
Asset Classes
thetradenews.com
Mon Oct 16 2023
Lido accumulation takes an interesting turn with this institution
ambcrypto.com
Sat Oct 14 2023