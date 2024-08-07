FALCONX

#2350 COMPANY RANKING
FalconX is a digital asset trading platform that provides clients fast, secure and reliable execution using data science to eliminate slippage and hidden fees. We’re fortunate to be backed by a wide range of investors including: Accel, Fidelity, B-Capital, Tiger Global, Accomplice, Coinbase, Fenbushi Capital, Flybridge Capital, Lightspeed Venture Partners, and others.
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falconx.io
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331 emps
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Since 2018
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Worth 8B
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#2350
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FALCONX

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EVERGREEN INDEX #2350

FalconX's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
Which Crypto Exchanges Can You Actually Trust in 2026?

Which Crypto Exchanges Can You Actually Trust in 2026?

Thu Mar 12 2026 By Oleg B.

Zircuit Finance Launches Institutional-Grade Onchain Yield Platform Targeting 8–11% APR

Zircuit Finance Launches Institutional-Grade Onchain Yield Platform Targeting 8–11% APR

Wed Feb 18 2026 By Chainwire

RISE Acquires BSX, a Perp DEX On Base, to Accelerate Development of The First Integrated Orderbooks

RISE Acquires BSX, a Perp DEX On Base, to Accelerate Development of The First Integrated Orderbooks

Tue Nov 11 2025 By Chainwire

Mill City Ventures Announces $450,000,000 Private Placement To Initiate Sui Treasury Strategy

Mill City Ventures Announces $450,000,000 Private Placement To Initiate Sui Treasury Strategy

Mon Jul 28 2025 By Chainwire

Ika Reveals Strategic Investment From Sui Foundation, Bringing Total Funding To Over $21m

Ika Reveals Strategic Investment From Sui Foundation, Bringing Total Funding To Over $21m

Mon Apr 28 2025 By Chainwire

A Deep Dive into The Bybit Hack

A Deep Dive into The Bybit Hack

Wed Feb 26 2025 By Ilia Ilinskii

What is OTC in Crypto and Does it Require a Special License?

What is OTC in Crypto and Does it Require a Special License?

Thu Jan 18 2024 By Ilia Ilinskii

Sandeep Nailwal, Mo Shaikh, Dr. Emin And Justin Sun To Speak At India Blockchain Week

Sandeep Nailwal, Mo Shaikh, Dr. Emin And Justin Sun To Speak At India Blockchain Week

Thu Nov 02 2023 By Chainwire

Regulatory Changes in DeFi and Stablecoin will be Significant

Regulatory Changes in DeFi and Stablecoin will be Significant

Wed Oct 26 2022 By Ishan Pandey

10 Promising Mobile Apps by Startups to Watch Out for in 2022

10 Promising Mobile Apps by Startups to Watch Out for in 2022

Mon Mar 28 2022 By Evgenia Kuzmenko

FalconAI Earns a 36 Proof of Usefulness Score by Building an AI-Native IPTV Platform

FalconAI Earns a 36 Proof of Usefulness Score by Building an AI-Native IPTV Platform

Mon Mar 09 2026 By erindmusliu11_5uu5i5qg

How Falcon Finance's $2B Platform Just Added Its First Non-Dollar Sovereign Asset

How Falcon Finance's $2B Platform Just Added Its First Non-Dollar Sovereign Asset

Tue Dec 02 2025 By Ishan Pandey

FalconX's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Monad Foundation Hires Execs from FalconX, BVNK, Optimism

Monad Foundation Hires Execs from FalconX, BVNK, Optimism

cointelegraph.com

Tue Feb 17 2026

Bloomberg - Business News, Stock Markets, Finance, Breaking & World News

Bloomberg - Business News, Stock Markets, Finance, Breaking & World News

bloomberg.com

Tue Dec 31 2024

Bitcoin’s Big Moves Are Being Magnified by a Protracted Lack of Liquidity

Bitcoin’s Big Moves Are Being Magnified by a Protracted Lack of Liquidity

tech.hindustantimes.com

Tue Oct 31 2023

MKR sees large sell-offs; will traders stay put in the face of this adversity?

MKR sees large sell-offs; will traders stay put in the face of this adversity?

ambcrypto.com

Tue Oct 31 2023

Maker (MKR) price turns bearish as exchange supply soars

Maker (MKR) price turns bearish as exchange supply soars

invezz.com

Mon Oct 30 2023

Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ripple, Bitcoin & Maker– European Wrap 30 October

Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ripple, Bitcoin & Maker– European Wrap 30 October

fxstreet.com

Mon Oct 30 2023

Maker price drop continues as selling pressure on MKR brews across exchanges

Maker price drop continues as selling pressure on MKR brews across exchanges

fxstreet.com

Mon Oct 30 2023

Bitcoin’s rival ether falters in shadow of elevated treasury yields

Bitcoin’s rival ether falters in shadow of elevated treasury yields

moneyweb.co.za

Fri Oct 20 2023

$4M LDO Withdrawal by FalconX Sparks Excitement! Is a Bull Run Coming?

$4M LDO Withdrawal by FalconX Sparks Excitement! Is a Bull Run Coming?

ph.investing.com

Tue Oct 17 2023

$4M LDO Withdrawal by FalconX Sparks Excitement! Is a Bull Run Coming?

$4M LDO Withdrawal by FalconX Sparks Excitement! Is a Bull Run Coming?

za.investing.com

Tue Oct 17 2023

Asset Classes

Asset Classes

thetradenews.com

Mon Oct 16 2023

Lido accumulation takes an interesting turn with this institution

Lido accumulation takes an interesting turn with this institution

ambcrypto.com

Sat Oct 14 2023

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