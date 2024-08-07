FALCONX #2350 COMPANY RANKING

FalconX is a digital asset trading platform that provides clients fast, secure and reliable execution using data science to eliminate slippage and hidden fees. We’re fortunate to be backed by a wide range of investors including: Accel, Fidelity, B-Capital, Tiger Global, Accomplice, Coinbase, Fenbushi Capital, Flybridge Capital, Lightspeed Venture Partners, and others.