EZOIC

#3170 COMPANY RANKING
Ezoic is an award-winning technology partner for digital publishers and content creators. Our unique solutions allow independent websites and video publishers to increase their revenue and grow their audiences without depending on BIg Tech or relying on a long list of 3rd-party service providers. Ezoic is a Google Certified Publishing Partner. We help our platform all users leverage sophisticated tools and technologies previously reserved for experts in a way that is approachable and scalable, no matter their experience or size. The Ezoic platform leverages artificial intelligence to understand the behavior of web visitors and advertisers to deliver tailored monetization models to different audiences; resulting in far more valuable experiences for all parties involved in modern advertising. The Ezoic platform includes many additional features for independent content publishers that spans everything from intelligent website analytics to tools focused on website performance, regulations/policy, SEO, and more. Ezoic is built for everyone from bloggers to major brands and is the first platform built to provide the value of large teams and modern data science without anyof the overhead or complexity associated with managing these sophisticated systems. Ezoic was the first North American Google AdSense Certified Partner and was an inaugural member of the Google Certified Publishing Partner Program. Ezoic was also the recipient of the Google Business Innovation Award in late 2016. Ezoic is backed by Balderton Capital, New Amsterdam Capital and Silicon Valley Bank. www.ezoic.com twitter.com/ezoic
computer emoji
ezoic.com
ninja emoji
200-300 emps
light emoji
Since 2010
twitter social iconlinkedin social iconfacebook social icon
#machine-learning#web-development#software-monetization
Company IndexTech Stories & NewsABOUT
Claim This Company
#3170
Ranking Index(All Ranking)
0%
Grow & Performance(seo & stats)
Coming Soon
0
Traffic(Website, visiotrs & user retention)
Coming Soon

EZOIC

5D1M6Mmax

EVERGREEN INDEX #3170

Ezoic's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
I Built An SEO Content Software And Made $5k in a month: A Case-Study

I Built An SEO Content Software And Made $5k in a month: A Case-Study

Sun Nov 28 2021 By Ousia

THE BEGINNINGS OF THE MIND AND LANGUAGE

THE BEGINNINGS OF THE MIND AND LANGUAGE

Sat Nov 19 2022 By H.G. Wells

Founder Interviews: Michael Joly of Hear Now Systems

Founder Interviews: Michael Joly of Hear Now Systems

Mon Sep 24 2018 By Davis Baer

The Gist of NIST: Password Recommendations to Remember

The Gist of NIST: Password Recommendations to Remember

Sat Jan 02 2021 By Enzoic

Protect Yourself Against The 440% Increase in Shipping-Related Phishing Emails

Protect Yourself Against The 440% Increase in Shipping-Related Phishing Emails

Sat Aug 07 2021 By Check Point Software

581 Stories To Learn About Non Fiction

581 Stories To Learn About Non Fiction

Fri Feb 09 2024 By Learn Repo

402 Stories To Learn About History

402 Stories To Learn About History

Wed Sep 27 2023 By Learn Repo

THE MOVEMENTS OF THE TENTACLES FROM THE CONTACT OF SOLID BODIES

THE MOVEMENTS OF THE TENTACLES FROM THE CONTACT OF SOLID BODIES

Sun Jan 15 2023 By Charles Darwin

THE AGE OF REPTILES

THE AGE OF REPTILES

Tue Dec 27 2022 By H.G. Wells

THE AGE OF THE COAL SWAMPS

THE AGE OF THE COAL SWAMPS

Mon Dec 26 2022 By H.G. Wells

THE AGE OF FISHES

THE AGE OF FISHES

Sun Dec 25 2022 By H.G. Wells

THE BEGINNINGS OF LIFE

THE BEGINNINGS OF LIFE

Sat Dec 24 2022 By H.G. Wells

Ezoic's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Ezoic Launches Ad Revenue Index 2.0: Exposing Global Display Ad Rates By Niche

Ezoic Launches Ad Revenue Index 2.0: Exposing Global Display Ad Rates By Niche

tmcnet.com

Wed Oct 25 2023

Wizu workspace firm to launch first offices in Newcastle city centre

Wizu workspace firm to launch first offices in Newcastle city centre

business-live.co.uk

Tue Oct 24 2023

North East dental group Queensway snapped up in key investment deal by Dentex

North East dental group Queensway snapped up in key investment deal by Dentex

business-live.co.uk

Mon Sep 25 2023

Wootzano takes North East tech to San Francisco for world leading start-up show

Wootzano takes North East tech to San Francisco for world leading start-up show

business-live.co.uk

Mon Sep 25 2023

Hedgehog Lab sets out goal to become £50m business amid raft of senior hires

Hedgehog Lab sets out goal to become £50m business amid raft of senior hires

business-live.co.uk

Sun Sep 24 2023

US tech firm Ezoic moves head office into Newcastle city centre

US tech firm Ezoic moves head office into Newcastle city centre

business-live.co.uk

Thu Sep 21 2023

Newcastle offices welcome new tenant following multi-million-pound investment

Newcastle offices welcome new tenant following multi-million-pound investment

bdaily.co.uk

Wed Sep 20 2023

Technology provider signs at Portland House

Technology provider signs at Portland House

insidermedia.com

Tue Sep 19 2023

Technology provider signs at Portland House

Technology provider signs at Portland House

insidermedia.com

Tue Sep 19 2023

Technology provider signs at Portland House

Technology provider signs at Portland House

insidermedia.com

Tue Sep 19 2023

Technology provider signs at Portland House

Technology provider signs at Portland House

insidermedia.com

Tue Sep 19 2023

Technology provider signs at Portland House

Technology provider signs at Portland House

insidermedia.com

Mon Sep 18 2023

Representing this company? Click here to claim and customize this page!

Reviews About Ezoic

avatar

Ezoic WIKI

Apply to get your Tech Company News Page live on HackerNoon.com today!