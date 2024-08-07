EIGHTFOLD #1085 COMPANY RANKING

Eightfold AI is the industry’s first Talent Intelligence Platform that transforms how you hire, retain, and grow a diverse workforce. The platform is built with three pillars in mind: * First, we believe that people are every enterprise’s greatest asset, and we want to put them at the center. We aggregate all people data within an enterprise - from applicants to alumni - which is currently siloed across many different point solutions. This becomes the richest & most comprehensive Talent Network for each enterprise. * Second, we use data to provide intelligence on what people are capable of doing instead of just what they have done in the past. This allows enterprises to more effectively match people to the right opportunities. * Third, using AI, the platform continuously learns from enterprise and individual performance to predict future roles, performance, and career alternatives.