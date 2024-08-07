DUNZO

#738 COMPANY RANKING
Now launching #DunzoDaily - the 19 minute grocery delivery experience in #Delhi #Gurgaon #Noida #Hyderabad #Mumbai #Chennai #Pune and #Bangalore. ⚡ Dunzo is an all-in-one 24X7 delivery platform, that picks and delivers anything and everything within the city while guaranteeing super-quick deliveries. Our Services include the delivery of packages, groceries, food, medicines, pet supplies, and more. Founded and headquartered in Bengaluru, Dunzo was incorporated in 2015. From the humble beginnings of a Whatsapp group, Dunzo has consistently proved its mettle as a convenience app and has grown from strength to strength. Currently, we stand fully operational in 8 cities and counting! Dunzo prides itself on providing a spirited, fair, and transparent work environment for all its employees. We focus on nurturing careers and celebrating talent. Every opinion is given due consideration, and no voice is too feeble to be heard out. We're also strong advocates of the work-hard-play-hard philosophy, and are not ones to shy away from a good time! For Media Queries: press@dunzo.in | www.dunzo.in | Instagram | Facebook | Linkedin | Twitter For Merchant Enquiries: dunzoforbusiness@dunzo.in
computer emoji
dunzo.com
ninja emoji
158 emps
light emoji
Since 2015
money emoji
Worth 300M
twitter social iconinstagram social icon
#mobileappdevelopment#web-development#food-beverages
Company IndexTech Stories & NewsABOUT
Claim This Company
#738
Ranking Index(All Ranking)
0%
Grow & Performance(seo & stats)
Coming Soon
0
Traffic(Website, visiotrs & user retention)
Coming Soon

DUNZO

5D1M6Mmax

EVERGREEN INDEX #738

Dunzo's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
Zero-to-one Product Management in Marketplaces

Zero-to-one Product Management in Marketplaces

Tue Aug 29 2023 By Jaskaran Sachdeva

How to Set Access Control for Smart Contracts

How to Set Access Control for Smart Contracts

Mon Feb 13 2023 By Daniel Chakraborty

Introduction to Account Aggregators: 8 Common Myths Debunked

Introduction to Account Aggregators: 8 Common Myths Debunked

Sat Oct 31 2020 By Parallel

Account Aggregators: What Are They and How Will They Change the Fintech Ecosystem?

Account Aggregators: What Are They and How Will They Change the Fintech Ecosystem?

Sun Oct 25 2020 By Parallel

Zero-Trust Architecture Security: Decoded

Zero-Trust Architecture Security: Decoded

Sun Oct 04 2020 By Shalmoli Sarkar

Why The Best Bug Hunts Read Like Detective Fiction (And How to Write Them)

Why The Best Bug Hunts Read Like Detective Fiction (And How to Write Them)

Wed Dec 03 2025 By Cynthia Dunlop

Book Review: Writing for Developers

Book Review: Writing for Developers

Thu May 29 2025 By Nicolas Fränkel

Top 100 Highest Paying Upwork Clients

Top 100 Highest Paying Upwork Clients

Mon Jan 06 2025 By Nebojsa "Nesha" Todorovic

When Bitcoin Was Eleven Cents

When Bitcoin Was Eleven Cents

Wed Sep 25 2024 By Nebojsa "Nesha" Todorovic

15+ Awesome Stuff to Build and Sell With JavaScript (and Friends)

15+ Awesome Stuff to Build and Sell With JavaScript (and Friends)

Mon Sep 23 2024 By Sashe Vuchkov

I Fine-Tuned an LLM With My Telegram Chat History. Here’s What I Learned

I Fine-Tuned an LLM With My Telegram Chat History. Here’s What I Learned

Thu Jun 13 2024 By Alex

How to Start a Career in Product Marketing: 10 Expert Tips (2024)

How to Start a Career in Product Marketing: 10 Expert Tips (2024)

Tue May 07 2024 By Emmanuel Nwaka

Dunzo's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
The End Of Coding? Emergent's Mukund Jha Says Just Prompt Your Dunzo

The End Of Coding? Emergent's Mukund Jha Says Just Prompt Your Dunzo

ndtv.com

Wed Feb 18 2026

Amy Schumer Addresses Chris Fischer Split Speculation

Amy Schumer Addresses Chris Fischer Split Speculation

tmz.com

Tue Dec 02 2025

Dunzo’s Kabeer Biswas eyeing funds for AI concierge startup

Dunzo’s Kabeer Biswas eyeing funds for AI concierge startup

economictimes.indiatimes.com

Mon Nov 17 2025

Reliance Retail writes off Dunzo investment

Reliance Retail writes off Dunzo investment

livemint.com

Thu Aug 07 2025

‘Boney Kapoor used helicopters like rickshaw in Alaska,’ recalls Farah Khan: ‘Chopper was being used like Dunzo’

‘Boney Kapoor used helicopters like rickshaw in Alaska,’ recalls Farah Khan: ‘Chopper was being used like Dunzo’

indianexpress.com

Tue Jan 28 2025

Flipkart hires Dunzo's co-founder to lead quick commerce push

Flipkart hires Dunzo's co-founder to lead quick commerce push

techcrunch.com

Thu Jan 09 2025

As Kabeer Biswas jumps to Flipkart, no resolution yet in sight for Dunzo

As Kabeer Biswas jumps to Flipkart, no resolution yet in sight for Dunzo

livemint.com

Wed Jan 08 2025

Dunzo’s last standing cofounder Kabeer Biswas set to exit cash-strapped delivery startup - The Economic Times

Dunzo’s last standing cofounder Kabeer Biswas set to exit cash-strapped delivery startup - The Economic Times

economictimes.indiatimes.com

Fri Jan 03 2025

Dunzo founder Kabeer Biswas may exit cash-strapped delivery startup - The Economic Times

Dunzo founder Kabeer Biswas may exit cash-strapped delivery startup - The Economic Times

economictimes.indiatimes.com

Thu Jan 02 2025

Dunzo could have been a Zepto. So why did it fail?

Dunzo could have been a Zepto. So why did it fail?

livemint.com

Tue Sep 03 2024

Dunzo Lays Off 75% of Workforce Amid Financial Struggles: Report

Dunzo Lays Off 75% of Workforce Amid Financial Struggles: Report

news18.com

Tue Sep 03 2024

Cash-strapped Dunzo cuts workforce to 50 as it searches frantically for capital

Cash-strapped Dunzo cuts workforce to 50 as it searches frantically for capital

livemint.com

Fri Aug 30 2024

Representing this company? Click here to claim and customize this page!

Reviews About Dunzo

avatar

Dunzo WIKI

Apply to get your Tech Company News Page live on HackerNoon.com today!