DRAFTKINGS

#375 COMPANY RANKING
DraftKings Inc. operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states. Its Sportsbook is live with mobile and/or retail betting operations in the United States pursuant to regulations in 18 states. The company's daily fantasy sports product is available in 6 countries internationally with 15 distinct sports categories. In addition, it offers DraftKings Marketplace, a digital collectibles ecosystem designed for mainstream accessibility that offers curated NFT drops and supports secondary-market transactions, as well as owns Vegas Sports Information Network (VSiN), a multi-platform broadcast and content company. DraftKings Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.
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draftkings.com
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5,100 emps
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Since 2012
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Worth 17.2B
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#375
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DRAFTKINGS (DKNG)

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EVERGREEN INDEX #375

DraftKings's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
Pred Raises $2.5M from Accel and Coinbase Ventures to Challenge the $112 Billion Sportsbook Industry

Pred Raises $2.5M from Accel and Coinbase Ventures to Challenge the $112 Billion Sportsbook Industry

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And the Web3 Award Goes To...

And the Web3 Award Goes To...

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Top 10 NFT Sales In 2021 That Broke All the Records

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4 Ways to Acquire Customers as a Sports Betting Business

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How NFTs Can Disrupt the Fantasy Sports Industry

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How ‘Fractional NFTs’ Can Help Accelerate the Future of Fantasy Sports on the Blockchain

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Gambling Apps [Explained] - Real Money Casino Apps vs Free Mobile Gaming

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Yelp Meets Instagram: How Blockchain Will Revolutionize the Food Tech Ecosystem

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The Future of Micropayments: How the NBA’s Latest Initiative Affects Sports Fans and Bettors

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Intelligent.ly, and why it mattered

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Disrupt SF 2016 Overview!

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Drafting The Utah DAO Act: An Interview With Robert Beecroft Lamb

Drafting The Utah DAO Act: An Interview With Robert Beecroft Lamb

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DraftKings's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
DraftKings Promo Code: Last Chance To Claim $300 Bonus For Super Bowl 60

DraftKings Promo Code: Last Chance To Claim $300 Bonus For Super Bowl 60

newsweek.com

Sun Feb 08 2026

DraftKings Promo Code: Get Final Chance at $300 Super Bowl 60 Bonus

DraftKings Promo Code: Get Final Chance at $300 Super Bowl 60 Bonus

wtop.com

Sun Feb 08 2026

Super Bowl Betting Apps: Count Down to Super Bowl LX with Best Offers

Super Bowl Betting Apps: Count Down to Super Bowl LX with Best Offers

wtop.com

Sun Feb 08 2026

DraftKings Super Bowl Promo Code: Last Chance for $300 Bonus

DraftKings Super Bowl Promo Code: Last Chance for $300 Bonus

theadvocate.com

Sun Feb 08 2026

DraftKings promo code: Snag $300 in bonus bets for Patriots vs. Seahawks, 2026 Big Game betting picks

DraftKings promo code: Snag $300 in bonus bets for Patriots vs. Seahawks, 2026 Big Game betting picks

cbssports.com

Sun Feb 08 2026

DraftKings promo code: Bet Seahawks vs. Patriots in 2026 Big Game on Sunday, earn $300 in bonus bets

DraftKings promo code: Bet Seahawks vs. Patriots in 2026 Big Game on Sunday, earn $300 in bonus bets

cbssports.com

Sun Feb 08 2026

DraftKings promo code: Claim $300 in bonus bets for Seahawks vs. Patriots in NFL Big Game 2026

DraftKings promo code: Claim $300 in bonus bets for Seahawks vs. Patriots in NFL Big Game 2026

cbssports.com

Sun Feb 08 2026

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Down Arrow Button Icon

fortune.com

Sun Feb 08 2026

Seahawks vs. Patriots predictions: DraftKings Jaxon Smith-Njigba Anytime TD Prop and best bets

Seahawks vs. Patriots predictions: DraftKings Jaxon Smith-Njigba Anytime TD Prop and best bets

silive.com

Sun Feb 08 2026

DraftKings promo code: Snag $300 in bonus bets for Patriots vs. Seahawks, 2026 Big Game betting picks

DraftKings promo code: Snag $300 in bonus bets for Patriots vs. Seahawks, 2026 Big Game betting picks

cbssports.com

Sun Feb 08 2026

NBA DFS picks, Friday lineup advice from daily Fantasy professional who's won $2 million

NBA DFS picks, Friday lineup advice from daily Fantasy professional who's won $2 million

cbssports.com

Fri Jan 02 2026

DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 Bonus for NBA, NCAAF, NFL Week 18 Games

DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 Bonus for NBA, NCAAF, NFL Week 18 Games

wtop.com

Fri Jan 02 2026

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