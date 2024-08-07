DRAFTKINGS
#375 COMPANY RANKING
DraftKings Inc. operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states. Its Sportsbook is live with mobile and/or retail betting operations in the United States pursuant to regulations in 18 states. The company's daily fantasy sports product is available in 6 countries internationally with 15 distinct sports categories. In addition, it offers DraftKings Marketplace, a digital collectibles ecosystem designed for mainstream accessibility that offers curated NFT drops and supports secondary-market transactions, as well as owns Vegas Sports Information Network (VSiN), a multi-platform broadcast and content company. DraftKings Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.
5,100 emps
Since 2012
Worth 17.2B
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DRAFTKINGS (DKNG)
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EVERGREEN INDEX #375
DraftKings's stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
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DraftKings's latest news & mentionsExplore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
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newsweek.com
Sun Feb 08 2026
DraftKings Promo Code: Get Final Chance at $300 Super Bowl 60 Bonus
wtop.com
Sun Feb 08 2026
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wtop.com
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DraftKings Super Bowl Promo Code: Last Chance for $300 Bonus
theadvocate.com
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cbssports.com
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DraftKings promo code: Bet Seahawks vs. Patriots in 2026 Big Game on Sunday, earn $300 in bonus bets
cbssports.com
Sun Feb 08 2026
DraftKings promo code: Claim $300 in bonus bets for Seahawks vs. Patriots in NFL Big Game 2026
cbssports.com
Sun Feb 08 2026
Down Arrow Button Icon
fortune.com
Sun Feb 08 2026
Seahawks vs. Patriots predictions: DraftKings Jaxon Smith-Njigba Anytime TD Prop and best bets
silive.com
Sun Feb 08 2026
DraftKings promo code: Snag $300 in bonus bets for Patriots vs. Seahawks, 2026 Big Game betting picks
cbssports.com
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NBA DFS picks, Friday lineup advice from daily Fantasy professional who's won $2 million
cbssports.com
Fri Jan 02 2026
DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 Bonus for NBA, NCAAF, NFL Week 18 Games
wtop.com
Fri Jan 02 2026