DOORDASH
#24 COMPANY RANKING
DoorDash, Inc. operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce. The company was formerly known as Palo Alto Delivery Inc. and changed its name to DoorDash, Inc. in 2015. DoorDash, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
23,700 emps
Since 2013
Worth 111.2B
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DOORDASH (DASH)
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EVERGREEN INDEX #24
DoorDash's stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
How DoorDash Has Been Winning the Food Delivery War
Mon Aug 30 2021 By Scott D. Clary
Why Is Food Tech Seeing a Dropoff?
Mon May 22 2023 By Devin Partida
How Are Gig Workers Coping During the Crisis
Wed Dec 16 2020 By The Markup
How to Build Food Delivery App Like Zomato
Fri Apr 03 2020 By Kiran
What I Learned Building a Food Delivery Analytics Tool with AI
Fri Dec 26 2025 By Manoj A
How DoorDash Optimized Item Availability at Scale Using Elasticsearch
Fri Apr 10 2026 By Ujjwal Gulecha
Leadership Success Story of Pratik Mayur Parekh's DoorDash ETA Transformation
Wed May 28 2025 By Sanya Kapoor
Demonstrating Adaptability: Evaluating Function Calling on Vehicle, Yelp, and DoorDash APIs
Tue Apr 08 2025 By Language Models (dot tech)
Lessons From DoorDash’s Unicorn Quest
Fri Jan 15 2016 By Chris Fava
9 RAG Architectures Every AI Developer Should Know: A Complete Guide with Examples
Wed Jan 14 2026 By Quantum Fusion
Engineering at Scale: From Search Systems to AI-Native Platforms and Data Products
Wed Dec 31 2025 By Daniel Mercer
Can Your AI Actually Use a Computer? A 2025 Map of Computer‑Use Benchmarks
Wed Dec 10 2025 By Ashton Chew
DoorDash's latest news & mentionsExplore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
DoorDash grant helps United Way deliver food
augustachronicle.com
Thu Apr 02 2026
DoorDash driver tip to police leads to elder abuse arrest
wistv.com
Thu Apr 02 2026
DoorDash driver tip to police leads to elder abuse arrest
live5news.com
Thu Apr 02 2026
DoorDash driver tip to police leads to elder abuse arrest
weau.com
Thu Apr 02 2026
SNAP/EBT now accepted at Family Dollar for Florida DoorDash deliveries
gainesville.com
Thu Apr 02 2026
SNAP/EBT now accepted at Family Dollar for Florida DoorDash deliveries
heraldtribune.com
Thu Apr 02 2026
SNAP/EBT now accepted at Family Dollar for Florida DoorDash deliveries
naplesnews.com
Thu Apr 02 2026
SNAP/EBT now accepted at Family Dollar for Florida DoorDash deliveries
tcpalm.com
Thu Apr 02 2026
DoorDash plan in Half Moon Bay could change food delivery forever
sfgate.com
Thu Apr 02 2026
DoorDash makes major change amid soaring gas prices
al.com
Wed Apr 01 2026
Internet raises $280,000 for elderly DoorDash driver forced out of retirement after woman spots him on doorbell camera and shares his story
timesofindia.indiatimes.com
Thu Mar 12 2026
Why DoorDash Stock Is Down Thursday Afternoon
benzinga.com
Thu Mar 12 2026