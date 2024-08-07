DELHIVERY #159 COMPANY RANKING

Delhivery is the largest and fastest growing fully-integrated player in India by revenue in Fiscal 2021. We aim to build the operating system for commerce, through a combination of world-class infrastructure, logistics operations of the highest quality and cutting-edge engineering and technology capabilities. Since its inception, our team has successfully fulfilled over 1.4 billion orders across India. We have built a nation-wide network with a presence in every state, servicing over 18000 pin codes. 21 automated sort centres, 96 gateways, 93 fulfilment centres, 2948 direct delivery centres, and a team of over 58000 people make it possible for us to deliver 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. We are Delhivery.