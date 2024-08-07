DELHIVERY

#159 COMPANY RANKING
Delhivery is the largest and fastest growing fully-integrated player in India by revenue in Fiscal 2021. We aim to build the operating system for commerce, through a combination of world-class infrastructure, logistics operations of the highest quality and cutting-edge engineering and technology capabilities. Since its inception, our team has successfully fulfilled over 1.4 billion orders across India. We have built a nation-wide network with a presence in every state, servicing over 18000 pin codes. 21 automated sort centres, 96 gateways, 93 fulfilment centres, 2948 direct delivery centres, and a team of over 58000 people make it possible for us to deliver 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. We are Delhivery.
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delhivery.com
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25052 emps
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Since 2011
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Worth 3B
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DELHIVERY (DELHIVERY.NS)

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EVERGREEN INDEX #159

Delhivery's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
Delhivery’s Data Marts - Migration Journey from OLTP to HTAP

Delhivery’s Data Marts - Migration Journey from OLTP to HTAP

Wed Sep 20 2023 By Delhivery

Build vs Buy: What We Learned by Implementing a Data Catalog

Build vs Buy: What We Learned by Implementing a Data Catalog

Fri Jun 18 2021 By Delhivery

Vote for Syook in HackerNoon's Startups of the Year 2023

Vote for Syook in HackerNoon's Startups of the Year 2023

Wed Jun 28 2023

Tech-Trends to Drive the Future of Retail in 2019 and Beyond

Tech-Trends to Drive the Future of Retail in 2019 and Beyond

Mon Aug 05 2019 By Ankita Kumari

Courier selection engine for E commerce companies

Courier selection engine for E commerce companies

Mon Nov 06 2017 By Abhilash John Philip

We Were Promised Jetpacks: Why AI Isn't Accelerating Feature Delivery

We Were Promised Jetpacks: Why AI Isn't Accelerating Feature Delivery

Mon Apr 06 2026 By PlayerZero

How AI Agents Are Reshaping Software Delivery in 2026

How AI Agents Are Reshaping Software Delivery in 2026

Fri Mar 20 2026 By Sanjay Singhania

Bridging the Gap: Optimizing Developer-BA Collaboration for Faster Delivery

Bridging the Gap: Optimizing Developer-BA Collaboration for Faster Delivery

Fri Feb 06 2026 By Anastasiia Chuprina

Aravind Barla Rebuilt Enterprise Service Delivery for 100,000+ Employees

Aravind Barla Rebuilt Enterprise Service Delivery for 100,000+ Employees

Sun Jan 25 2026 By Sanya Kapoor

What I Learned Building a Food Delivery Analytics Tool with AI

What I Learned Building a Food Delivery Analytics Tool with AI

Fri Dec 26 2025 By Manoj A

When Delivery Fails Quietly: Why Most Risks Accumulate Long Before Incidents

When Delivery Fails Quietly: Why Most Risks Accumulate Long Before Incidents

Fri Dec 19 2025 By Roman Fedorchuk

Baden Bower's AI System Underpins Its Market Leadership in PR Delivery

Baden Bower's AI System Underpins Its Market Leadership in PR Delivery

Tue Nov 25 2025 By Jon Stojan Journalist

Delhivery's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Delhivery Allots 2,30,313 Equity Shares Through ESOP Exercise, Paid

Delhivery Allots 2,30,313 Equity Shares Through ESOP Exercise, Paid

scanx.trade

Mon Feb 09 2026

Delhivery Limited (DELHIVERY) Gets a Buy from Motilal Oswal

Delhivery Limited (DELHIVERY) Gets a Buy from Motilal Oswal

markets.businessinsider.com

Tue Feb 03 2026

Delhivery Limited to Participate in Nuvama 21st India Conference on February 9

Delhivery Limited to Participate in Nuvama 21st India Conference on February 9

scanx.trade

Tue Feb 03 2026

Stocks to buy in 2026 for long term: Vedanta, Delhivery among 5 stocks that could give 10-30% return

Stocks to buy in 2026 for long term: Vedanta, Delhivery among 5 stocks that could give 10-30% return

economictimes.indiatimes.com

Tue Feb 03 2026

Market Trading Guide: Buy Bajaj Consumer, Delhivery, 3 more stocks on Tuesday for up to 10% potential upside

Market Trading Guide: Buy Bajaj Consumer, Delhivery, 3 more stocks on Tuesday for up to 10% potential upside

economictimes.indiatimes.com

Mon Feb 02 2026

'Buy' Anant Raj, Delhivery & Bajaj Consumer shares: LKP Securities' analyst

'Buy' Anant Raj, Delhivery & Bajaj Consumer shares: LKP Securities' analyst

businesstoday.in

Mon Feb 02 2026

Delhivery's Q3 Has Brokerages Buzzing - Is The Turnaround Finally Happening?

Delhivery's Q3 Has Brokerages Buzzing - Is The Turnaround Finally Happening?

ndtvprofit.com

Mon Feb 02 2026

Delhivery Targets Corporate Cost Reduction to 6%-7% by FY26, Eyes Free Cash Flow Break-Even

Delhivery Targets Corporate Cost Reduction to 6%-7% by FY26, Eyes Free Cash Flow Break-Even

scanx.trade

Mon Feb 02 2026

Delhivery Projects 20% Volume Growth, PTL Margins Set to Rise Beyond 16%

Delhivery Projects 20% Volume Growth, PTL Margins Set to Rise Beyond 16%

scanx.trade

Mon Feb 02 2026

Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three intraday stocks to buy today - 2 February 2026

Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three intraday stocks to buy today - 2 February 2026

livemint.com

Mon Feb 02 2026

IPO-bound Meesho's increasing reliance on in-house low logistics arm could hurt Delhivery: Jefferies

IPO-bound Meesho's increasing reliance on in-house low logistics arm could hurt Delhivery: Jefferies

moneycontrol.com

Tue Dec 02 2025

Delhivery faces downside risk as Meesho ramps up low cost in

Delhivery faces downside risk as Meesho ramps up low cost in

cnbctv18.com

Tue Dec 02 2025

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