Dealscard
StartUps2024 nominee
dealscard.in
2-10 employees
Since 2023
COMPANY RANKING
#
8194
Dealscard simplifies online shopping by curating top deals, helping shoppers effortlessly find the best value for their money.
Company Ranking
DEALSCARD
5D
1M
6M
max
EVERGREEN INDEX
#
8194
HACKERNOON STORIES ON
DEALSCARD
hackernoon.com | Startups Of The Week | Nov 21 2024
Meet Torram Labs, BookForSport & Dealscard: HackerNoon Startups of the Week
hackernoon.com | Dealscard | Oct 23 2024
Meet Dealscard, Startups of the Year 2024 Nominee
Dealscard WIKI
