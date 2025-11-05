DAVID AI

#13774
David AI is an audio data research company specializing in creating high-quality, proprietary datasets for training advanced speech and conversational AI models.
withdavid.ai
15 emps
Since 2024
Worth 50M
#machine-learning#generative-ai
#13774
Ranking Index(All Ranking)
DAVID AI

EVERGREEN INDEX #13774

David AI's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Human Beings

Wed Aug 28 2019 By Amber Cazzell

Crypto, Blockchain, and AI with David Smooke of Hacker Noon

Wed Feb 14 2018 By Trent Lapinski

DeepSeek AI—The Hedge Fund-Backed AI Model Making Big Tech Sweat

Mon Feb 24 2025 By The Tech Panda

To Sell Software in 2025, Devs Must Think Like Marketers

Thu Jan 16 2025 By Hayday

Founder Interviews: David Karandish of Jane.ai

Wed May 15 2019 By Davis Baer

Olas Secures $13.8M to Build the App Store for AI Agents

Tue Feb 04 2025 By Jon Stojan Journalist

Can AI Make the Middle Class Great Again?

Sun Oct 20 2024 By Adrien Book

AI Consciousness is Inevitable: A Theoretical Computer Science Perspective

Tue Sep 03 2024 By AIthics

Toward Accurate, Realistic Virtual Try-on Through Shape Matching: Related Work

Sat Jun 08 2024 By Polyframe Peer Reviewed Publication

Toward Accurate, Realistic Virtual Try-on Through Shape Matching: Abstract & Intro

Sat Jun 08 2024 By Polyframe Peer Reviewed Publication

Toward Accurate, Realistic Virtual Try-on Through Shape Matching: Experiments

Sat Jun 08 2024 By Polyframe Peer Reviewed Publication

Toward Accurate, Realistic Virtual Try-on Through Shape Matching: Conclusions & References

Sat Jun 08 2024 By Polyframe Peer Reviewed Publication

