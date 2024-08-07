DATADOG

#1690 COMPANY RANKING
Datadog, Inc. provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack. Its platform also provides user experience monitoring, network performance monitoring, cloud security, developer-focused observability, and incident management, as well as a range of shared features, such as dashboards, analytics, collaboration tools, and alerting capabilities. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
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datadoghq.com
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6,500 emps
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Since 2010
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Worth 54.2B
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DATADOG (DDOG)

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EVERGREEN INDEX #1690

Datadog's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
Monitoring Monolith With Datadog: How to Avoid the Bystander Effect

Monitoring Monolith With Datadog: How to Avoid the Bystander Effect

Mon Jul 08 2024 By Fedor Denisov

How to Export Metrics from Databricks Serving Endpoint to Datadog

How to Export Metrics from Databricks Serving Endpoint to Datadog

Mon Feb 12 2024 By Alexey Artemov

How to Use Datadog for the APM Metrics Application

How to Use Datadog for the APM Metrics Application

Tue Nov 07 2023 By Social Discovery Group

How Datadog Revealed Hidden AWS Performance Problems

How Datadog Revealed Hidden AWS Performance Problems

Thu Nov 03 2022 By Lob

How We Kept Datadog From Blowing Up Our AWS Bill

How We Kept Datadog From Blowing Up Our AWS Bill

Thu May 13 2021 By Courier

Getting Logging Right: Observability Foundation

Getting Logging Right: Observability Foundation

Sat Jun 22 2024 By Fedor Denisov

Navigating Microsoft Entra ID Integrations for Slack, MongoAtlas, Salesforce, and More

Navigating Microsoft Entra ID Integrations for Slack, MongoAtlas, Salesforce, and More

Wed Dec 27 2023 By Social Discovery Group

When Your Metrics Lie: The Illusion of Observability

When Your Metrics Lie: The Illusion of Observability

Thu Feb 26 2026 By David Iyanuoluwa Jonathan

The Noonification: Robots Driven by Blockchain and Not AI Could Be More Trustworthy (7/9/2024)

The Noonification: Robots Driven by Blockchain and Not AI Could Be More Trustworthy (7/9/2024)

Tue Jul 09 2024 By HackerNoon Newsletter

How Datadog Turned Noisy Observability Metrics Into AI Gold

How Datadog Turned Noisy Observability Metrics Into AI Gold

Wed Oct 22 2025 By Language Models (dot tech)

Doppler Announces Integration With Datadog To Streamline Security And Monitoring

Doppler Announces Integration With Datadog To Streamline Security And Monitoring

Thu Jan 30 2025 By CyberNewswire

A Guide to Local Debugging with Datadog Agent

A Guide to Local Debugging with Datadog Agent

Tue Mar 21 2023 By Dhivya Dandapani

Datadog's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Datadog Appoints Dominic Phillips to Its Board of Directors

Datadog Appoints Dominic Phillips to Its Board of Directors

manilatimes.net

Mon Mar 02 2026

Datadog Finds 87% of Organisations Are Running Software With Known, Exploitable Vulnerabilities

Datadog Finds 87% of Organisations Are Running Software With Known, Exploitable Vulnerabilities

itwire.com

Thu Feb 26 2026

What's Going On With Datadog Stock Thursday?

What's Going On With Datadog Stock Thursday?

benzinga.com

Thu Feb 26 2026

Datadog and Sakana AI announce strategic partnership to advance AI innovation and observability for enterprises

Datadog and Sakana AI announce strategic partnership to advance AI innovation and observability for enterprises

marketscreener.com

Thu Feb 26 2026

CrowdStrike, Datadog and other cybersecurity stocks slide after Anthropic's AI tool launch

CrowdStrike, Datadog and other cybersecurity stocks slide after Anthropic's AI tool launch

economictimes.indiatimes.com

Tue Feb 24 2026

Cybersecurity stocks slide as Anthropic launches Claude Code Security amid AI fears

Cybersecurity stocks slide as Anthropic launches Claude Code Security amid AI fears

thehindubusinessline.com

Tue Feb 24 2026

CrowdStrike, Datadog and other cybersecurity stocks slide after Anthropic's AI tool launch

CrowdStrike, Datadog and other cybersecurity stocks slide after Anthropic's AI tool launch

thestar.com.my

Mon Feb 23 2026

CrowdStrike, Datadog and other cybersecurity stocks slide after Anthropic's AI tool launch

CrowdStrike, Datadog and other cybersecurity stocks slide after Anthropic's AI tool launch

reuters.com

Mon Feb 23 2026

CrowdStrike, Datadog and other cybersecurity stocks slide after Anthropic's AI tool launch

CrowdStrike, Datadog and other cybersecurity stocks slide after Anthropic's AI tool launch

marketscreener.com

Mon Feb 23 2026

Datadog’s DASH Returns for 2026: the AI and Observability Event of the Year

Datadog’s DASH Returns for 2026: the AI and Observability Event of the Year

itwire.com

Wed Feb 18 2026

AppLovin and Robinhood added to S&P 500

AppLovin and Robinhood added to S&P 500

cnbc.com

Fri Sep 05 2025

Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $2.52 Million Position in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $2.52 Million Position in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

etfdailynews.com

Tue Sep 02 2025

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