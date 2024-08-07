DATABRICKS

#975 COMPANY RANKING
Databricks is the lakehouse company. More than 7,000 organizations worldwide — including Comcast, Condé Nast, H&M, and over 40% of the Fortune 500 — rely on the Databricks Lakehouse Platform to unify their data, analytics and AI. Databricks is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices around the globe. Founded by the original creators of Apache Spark™, Delta Lake and MLflow, Databricks is on a mission to help data teams solve the world’s toughest problems. --- Attention: Databricks applicants Due to reports of phishing, we’re requesting that all Databricks applicants apply through our official Careers page at databricks.com/company/careers (good news — you are here). All official communication from Databricks will come from email addresses ending with @databricks.com or @goodtime.io (our meeting tool).
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databricks.com
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8,000-12,000 emps
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Since 2013
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Worth 100B
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#analytics#machine-learning#cloud-computing
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DATABRICKS

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Databricks's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
Optimizing Databricks Cluster Cost and Utilization Without System Tables

Optimizing Databricks Cluster Cost and Utilization Without System Tables

Fri Jan 09 2026 By mahendranchinnaiah

Lessons From The Night I Met Dbt on Databricks

Lessons From The Night I Met Dbt on Databricks

Fri Nov 28 2025 By PATRICK OKARE

Understanding Parallelism and Performance in Databricks PySpark

Understanding Parallelism and Performance in Databricks PySpark

Mon Oct 13 2025 By mahendranchinnaiah

Custom Email Notifications for Databricks Pipeline Failures

Custom Email Notifications for Databricks Pipeline Failures

Mon Sep 29 2025 By mahendranchinnaiah

Databricks’ Bet on Neon Extends to Developer-Facing AI Tools

Databricks’ Bet on Neon Extends to Developer-Facing AI Tools

Sat Sep 13 2025 By AI Native Dev

Here's Why Databricks Is Worth $100 Billion

Here's Why Databricks Is Worth $100 Billion

Thu Aug 28 2025 By William Guo

Let's Build an MLOps Pipeline With Databricks and Spark—Part 3: CI/CD Automation and Deployment

Let's Build an MLOps Pipeline With Databricks and Spark—Part 3: CI/CD Automation and Deployment

Tue May 20 2025 By Mohsen Jadidi

Building Data Intelligence Brick by Brick: From Databricks' Playbook

Building Data Intelligence Brick by Brick: From Databricks' Playbook

Wed Jan 22 2025 By AWS Marketplace

Let's Build an MLOps Pipeline With Databricks and Spark - Part 2

Let's Build an MLOps Pipeline With Databricks and Spark - Part 2

Sun Dec 29 2024 By Mohsen Jadidi

"The Future is Where Any Business Gets Insights From Their Data Easily" says Aniruth from Databricks

"The Future is Where Any Business Gets Insights From Their Data Easily" says Aniruth from Databricks

Fri Dec 20 2024 By Aniruth Narayanan

Let's Build an MLOps Pipeline With Databricks and Spark - Part 1

Let's Build an MLOps Pipeline With Databricks and Spark - Part 1

Fri Nov 08 2024 By Mohsen Jadidi

Building CI Pipeline with Databricks Asset Bundle and GitLab

Building CI Pipeline with Databricks Asset Bundle and GitLab

Sat May 25 2024 By Mohsen Jadidi

Databricks's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Snowflake Faces Rising Competition From Hyperscalers, Databricks

Snowflake Faces Rising Competition From Hyperscalers, Databricks

benzinga.com

Fri Jan 30 2026

Databricks reports finds surge in AI agent adoption despite governance bottlenecks

Databricks reports finds surge in AI agent adoption despite governance bottlenecks

siliconangle.com

Tue Jan 27 2026

Former AWS, Google Leader To Head Databricks Marketing In APJ

Former AWS, Google Leader To Head Databricks Marketing In APJ

deccanchronicle.com

Tue Jan 27 2026

Report: Databricks raises $1.8B in debt financing

Report: Databricks raises $1.8B in debt financing

siliconangle.com

Fri Jan 23 2026

Databricks obtains $1.8 billion in additional debt ahead of IPO

Databricks obtains $1.8 billion in additional debt ahead of IPO

cnbc.com

Fri Jan 23 2026

Pinegrove Opportunity Partners Closes $2.2 Billion Debut Fund for Venture Secondaries Market

Pinegrove Opportunity Partners Closes $2.2 Billion Debut Fund for Venture Secondaries Market

scanx.trade

Thu Jan 22 2026

Snowflake, Databricks challenger ClickHouse hits $15B valuation

Snowflake, Databricks challenger ClickHouse hits $15B valuation

techcrunch.com

Fri Jan 16 2026

WTW Radar integrates with Databricks to simplify and

WTW Radar integrates with Databricks to simplify and

globenewswire.com

Mon Jan 12 2026

Databricks' Instructed Retriever beats traditional RAG data retrieval by 70% - enterprise metadata was the missing link

Databricks' Instructed Retriever beats traditional RAG data retrieval by 70% - enterprise metadata was the missing link

venturebeat.com

Thu Jan 08 2026

Want to get AI agents to work better? Improve how they retrieve data, Databricks says

Want to get AI agents to work better? Improve how they retrieve data, Databricks says

fortune.com

Tue Jan 06 2026

Will Databricks go public next year? CEO Ghodsi says focus is on winning, not timing

Will Databricks go public next year? CEO Ghodsi says focus is on winning, not timing

economictimes.indiatimes.com

Thu Jan 01 2026

Vibes in Silicon Valley are bad, even venture capitalists are exhausted as ..., warns CEO of $134 billion software company Databricks

Vibes in Silicon Valley are bad, even venture capitalists are exhausted as ..., warns CEO of $134 billion software company Databricks

timesofindia.indiatimes.com

Mon Dec 29 2025

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