DATABRICKS
8,000-12,000 emps
Since 2013
Worth 100B
- Company Ranking
DATABRICKS
EVERGREEN INDEX #975
Databricks's stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
Optimizing Databricks Cluster Cost and Utilization Without System Tables
Fri Jan 09 2026 By mahendranchinnaiah
Lessons From The Night I Met Dbt on Databricks
Fri Nov 28 2025 By PATRICK OKARE
Understanding Parallelism and Performance in Databricks PySpark
Mon Oct 13 2025 By mahendranchinnaiah
Custom Email Notifications for Databricks Pipeline Failures
Mon Sep 29 2025 By mahendranchinnaiah
Databricks’ Bet on Neon Extends to Developer-Facing AI Tools
Sat Sep 13 2025 By AI Native Dev
Here's Why Databricks Is Worth $100 Billion
Thu Aug 28 2025 By William Guo
Let's Build an MLOps Pipeline With Databricks and Spark—Part 3: CI/CD Automation and Deployment
Tue May 20 2025 By Mohsen Jadidi
Building Data Intelligence Brick by Brick: From Databricks' Playbook
Wed Jan 22 2025 By AWS Marketplace
Let's Build an MLOps Pipeline With Databricks and Spark - Part 2
Sun Dec 29 2024 By Mohsen Jadidi
"The Future is Where Any Business Gets Insights From Their Data Easily" says Aniruth from Databricks
Fri Dec 20 2024 By Aniruth Narayanan
Let's Build an MLOps Pipeline With Databricks and Spark - Part 1
Fri Nov 08 2024 By Mohsen Jadidi
Building CI Pipeline with Databricks Asset Bundle and GitLab
Sat May 25 2024 By Mohsen Jadidi
Databricks's latest news & mentionsExplore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Snowflake Faces Rising Competition From Hyperscalers, Databricks
benzinga.com
Fri Jan 30 2026
Databricks reports finds surge in AI agent adoption despite governance bottlenecks
siliconangle.com
Tue Jan 27 2026
Former AWS, Google Leader To Head Databricks Marketing In APJ
deccanchronicle.com
Tue Jan 27 2026
Report: Databricks raises $1.8B in debt financing
siliconangle.com
Fri Jan 23 2026
Databricks obtains $1.8 billion in additional debt ahead of IPO
cnbc.com
Fri Jan 23 2026
Pinegrove Opportunity Partners Closes $2.2 Billion Debut Fund for Venture Secondaries Market
scanx.trade
Thu Jan 22 2026
Snowflake, Databricks challenger ClickHouse hits $15B valuation
techcrunch.com
Fri Jan 16 2026
WTW Radar integrates with Databricks to simplify and
globenewswire.com
Mon Jan 12 2026
Databricks' Instructed Retriever beats traditional RAG data retrieval by 70% - enterprise metadata was the missing link
venturebeat.com
Thu Jan 08 2026
Want to get AI agents to work better? Improve how they retrieve data, Databricks says
fortune.com
Tue Jan 06 2026
Will Databricks go public next year? CEO Ghodsi says focus is on winning, not timing
economictimes.indiatimes.com
Thu Jan 01 2026
Vibes in Silicon Valley are bad, even venture capitalists are exhausted as ..., warns CEO of $134 billion software company Databricks
timesofindia.indiatimes.com
Mon Dec 29 2025