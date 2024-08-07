DATABRICKS #975 COMPANY RANKING

Databricks is the lakehouse company. More than 7,000 organizations worldwide — including Comcast, Condé Nast, H&M, and over 40% of the Fortune 500 — rely on the Databricks Lakehouse Platform to unify their data, analytics and AI. Databricks is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices around the globe. Founded by the original creators of Apache Spark™, Delta Lake and MLflow, Databricks is on a mission to help data teams solve the world’s toughest problems. --- Attention: Databricks applicants Due to reports of phishing, we’re requesting that all Databricks applicants apply through our official Careers page at databricks.com/company/careers (good news — you are here). All official communication from Databricks will come from email addresses ending with @databricks.com or @goodtime.io (our meeting tool).