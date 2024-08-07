DAPPRADAR #1215 COMPANY RANKING

Founded in 2018, DappRadar is The World’s Dapp Store: a globally decentralized applications (dapps) store, powered by its $RADAR token. You can find over 12,000 dapps tracked across 50 blockchains, including Ethereum, BSC, Polygon, Avalanche, Fantom, Flow and Cardano. Gain valuable insights using DappRadar, and manage your crypto wallet, tokens and NFTs from your DappRadar Portfolio. We bring together all the timely information people need about the dapp market into one place so they can make informed decisions, using smart tools such as the NFT Collection Explorer powered by its own machine learning algorithm. With an impressive range of Web3 gaming dapps, from Alien Worlds to Splinterlands, and Android and Apple mobile apps, you’re armed with the data and tools you need. As well as the starting point for dapp discovery DappRadar acts as a distribution channel for dapp developers that are looking to reach new consumers. With the DAO launched in late 2021 members of the community can vote on new proposals. The aim is to make DappRadar a decentralized organization where the community has as much say in decisions as the CEO