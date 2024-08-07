DAILYPAY #2430 COMPANY RANKING

Award-Winning Financial Platform for One and All. DailyPay is the leader in the on-demand pay industry with an unrivaled technology platform, an unmatched list of clients, and an extensive list of industry awards. We’re creating a financial system that is more fair, inclusive and benefits everyone. A system that helps employees get their money when they want it. We’re committed to building technology that gives people better access to their earned pay and builds toward this simpler, better financial system.