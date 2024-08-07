CRUNCHBASE
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Crunchbase's stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
How My Hacker Noon Stories Impacted Upwork Stock Prices
Wed Sep 09 2020 By Nebojsa "Nesha" Todorovic
How We Used Crunchbase Data to Predict Startup Success
Wed Aug 07 2024 By ExitStrategy
Startup Success Prediction and VC Portfolio Simulation Using CrunchBase Data
Wed Aug 07 2024 By ExitStrategy
Talking With Jager McConnell, CEO of Crunchbase - Using Intuition To Succeed In Business
Thu Mar 09 2023 By Scott D. Clary
Google Antigravity: 20 Game-Changing Prompts for Complete Automation
Mon Mar 02 2026 By Thomas Cherickal
2025 AI News Wrapped: How AI Went Mainstream in Engineering
Tue Feb 17 2026 By PlayerZero
How I Built an AI VC Associate to Screen 3,000 Pitch Decks
Wed Feb 04 2026 By Jurgis
Startups, Here’s Everything You (Probably) Missed This Year
Thu Dec 25 2025 By Startups Of The Week
daGama Tops On Galxe Starboard And Expands to Monad, Driving Web3 Discovery Forward
Mon Sep 22 2025 By BTCWire
VC Funding is Shifting from Gen-AI Apps to Deep Infrastructure
Mon May 05 2025 By Brian Condenanza
Big Tech Broke Us—Can These 3 Companies Put Us Back Together?
Mon Feb 03 2025 By Lisa Kim
Combating Loneliness in a Digital World: What Works and What Doesn’t
Thu Jan 30 2025 By Lisa Kim
Crunchbase's latest news & mentionsExplore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
At least 80 new tech unicorns were minted in 2025 so far
techcrunch.com
Mon Dec 01 2025
Global e-commerce startup funding hits 2020s low, while 2025 U.S. holiday spending could break records
fortune.com
Tue Nov 25 2025
At least 36 new tech unicorns were minted in 2025 so far
techcrunch.com
Sun Jul 06 2025
At least 36 new tech unicorns were minted in 2025 so far
techcrunch.com
Sun Jul 06 2025
Crunchbase’s AI can predict startup success with 95% accuracy-will it change investing?
venturebeat.com
Wed Feb 19 2025
Stay up-to-date on the amount of venture dollars going to underrepresented founders
techcrunch.com
Fri Mar 01 2024
The 10 Biggest Rounds Of October: Metropolis Tops List With $1.1B Raise
news.crunchbase.com
Wed Nov 01 2023
Defense Tech Startup Shield AI Raises $200M At $2.7B Valuation
news.crunchbase.com
Tue Oct 31 2023
Biden’s AI Order May Have Wide Impact For Startups
news.crunchbase.com
Mon Oct 30 2023
The Week’s 10 Biggest Funding Rounds: Anthropic Rules With $500M Round; Aiolos Bio Nabs Large Raise
news.crunchbase.com
Fri Oct 27 2023
The Week’s 10 Biggest Funding Rounds: Aiolos Bio, Island And Pony.ai Nab Large Raises
news.crunchbase.com
Fri Oct 27 2023
Meet The New AI Unicorns Of 2023
news.crunchbase.com
Fri Oct 27 2023