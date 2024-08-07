CRUNCHBASE

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Easy Button Capital, INC is a Prop-Tech Startup Based out of Scottsdale, AZ. "Easy Button" focuses on combining high-equity residential assets with high-yield assets in all 50 states. Their R&D includes innovative technologies such as proprietary AI, Blockchain, and IOT (internet of things) applications for residential and commercial real estate.
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CRUNCHBASE

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Crunchbase's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
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Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
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Crunchbase’s AI can predict startup success with 95% accuracy-will it change investing?

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The 10 Biggest Rounds Of October: Metropolis Tops List With $1.1B Raise

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The Week’s 10 Biggest Funding Rounds: Anthropic Rules With $500M Round; Aiolos Bio Nabs Large Raise

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