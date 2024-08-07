COINSWITCH KUBER

#3451 COMPANY RANKING
CoinSwitch is on a mission to Make Money Equal for All. India’s largest crypto investing app and a Great Place to Work®, CoinSwitch is creating an ecosystem that simplifies crypto and is trusted by over 1.8 crore registered users. Founded in 2017 by Ashish Singhal, Govind Soni, and Vimal Sagar Tiwari, and backed by blue chip investors including Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), Tiger Global, Sequoia Capital, Ribbit Capital, Paradigm, and Coinbase Ventures, the company is evolving into a wealth-tech destination for every Indian. For more information, visit: www.coinswitch.co
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coinswitch.co
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282 emps
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Since 2017
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Worth 1.9B
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CoinSwitch Kuber's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
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Ganapath Fever Gets the Brands Chattering as the engage in a battle of words to add spice to the ‘Hum Aaye Hain’ Sensation

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Ganapath Fever Gets the Brands Chattering as they engage in a battle of words to add spice to the 'Hum Aaye Hain' Sensation

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Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin holds $26,500; Ethereum slips below $1,550; Altcoins in pain too

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