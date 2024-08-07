COINSWITCH KUBER #3451 COMPANY RANKING

CoinSwitch is on a mission to Make Money Equal for All. India’s largest crypto investing app and a Great Place to Work®, CoinSwitch is creating an ecosystem that simplifies crypto and is trusted by over 1.8 crore registered users. Founded in 2017 by Ashish Singhal, Govind Soni, and Vimal Sagar Tiwari, and backed by blue chip investors including Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), Tiger Global, Sequoia Capital, Ribbit Capital, Paradigm, and Coinbase Ventures, the company is evolving into a wealth-tech destination for every Indian. For more information, visit: www.coinswitch.co