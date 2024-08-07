CODILITY #3593 COMPANY RANKING

Codility is the leading technical hiring platform for companies to test the coding skills of developers and make evidence-based hiring decisions. Codility predicts the real-life skills of candidates at all stages of the hiring process and for more than a decade, has evaluated the problem-solving skills of over 15 million developers and counting. Founded in 2009, Codility helps more than 1,200+ businesses globally, including Microsoft, PayPal, Slack, and Tesla, build high-performing engineering teams.