CODILITY

#3593 COMPANY RANKING
Codility is the leading technical hiring platform for companies to test the coding skills of developers and make evidence-based hiring decisions. Codility predicts the real-life skills of candidates at all stages of the hiring process and for more than a decade, has evaluated the problem-solving skills of over 15 million developers and counting. Founded in 2009, Codility helps more than 1,200+ businesses globally, including Microsoft, PayPal, Slack, and Tesla, build high-performing engineering teams.
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codility.com
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122-210 emps
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Since 2009
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CODILITY

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EVERGREEN INDEX #3593

Codility's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
Why Developers Hate Coding Skills Tests (And What Hiring Managers Can Do To Change That)

Why Developers Hate Coding Skills Tests (And What Hiring Managers Can Do To Change That)

Thu Aug 15 2019 By Qualified.io

Codility Demo Test Solution

Codility Demo Test Solution

Mon Jan 22 2018 By Vadim Samokhin

Following Traditional Advice Isn’t Enough to Switch From QA to Developer, So What to Do Instead?

Following Traditional Advice Isn’t Enough to Switch From QA to Developer, So What to Do Instead?

Tue Sep 17 2024 By Dishit Devasia

Andela Is Building Africa's Tech Ecosystem—And Companies Like Microsoft Are Following Suit

Andela Is Building Africa's Tech Ecosystem—And Companies Like Microsoft Are Following Suit

Fri Aug 30 2019 By Qualified.io

6 Skills Junior Developer Should Prioritize

6 Skills Junior Developer Should Prioritize

Fri Sep 07 2018 By Jake Lumetta

Freelance Marketplace 2.0: Where Future of Work Happens

Freelance Marketplace 2.0: Where Future of Work Happens

Fri Jun 29 2018 By Austin Yang

Junior developers guide to galaxy

Junior developers guide to galaxy

Tue Mar 20 2018 By Heikki Hellgren

Being the CEO of your career, as a software engineer

Being the CEO of your career, as a software engineer

Sun Apr 09 2017 By André Pena

Want to become a Software Developer? Here’s how to get there

Want to become a Software Developer? Here’s how to get there

Sat Feb 04 2017 By André Pena

Being hired in London as an (iOS) Engineer (Permanent)

Being hired in London as an (iOS) Engineer (Permanent)

Fri Nov 25 2016 By Gabriel Massana

2025 Insider Risk Report Finds Most Organizations Struggle To Detect And Predict Insider Risks

2025 Insider Risk Report Finds Most Organizations Struggle To Detect And Predict Insider Risks

Tue Nov 04 2025 By CyberNewswire

Swift Codability

Swift Codability

Sun Jul 09 2017 By Ravi Aggarwal

Codility's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Codility Introduces Groundbreaking Engineering Skills Model (ESM) to Transform Software Engineering Talent Management

Codility Introduces Groundbreaking Engineering Skills Model (ESM) to Transform Software Engineering Talent Management

finance.yahoo.com

Mon Oct 23 2023

48. Codility

48. Codility

techround.co.uk

Tue Oct 10 2023

Tech Assessment Platform Market Survey Report 2023 Along with Statistics, Forecasts till 2030 | Codility, IMocha, CodeSignal

Tech Assessment Platform Market Survey Report 2023 Along with Statistics, Forecasts till 2030 | Codility, IMocha, CodeSignal

benzinga.com

Sat Sep 30 2023

Code Assessment Platform Market Comprehensive study explores Huge Growth in Future | Codility, IMocha, Geektastic

Code Assessment Platform Market Comprehensive study explores Huge Growth in Future | Codility, IMocha, Geektastic

benzinga.com

Fri Sep 29 2023

The Top 5 Swiss Fintech Scale-up Startups in 2023

The Top 5 Swiss Fintech Scale-up Startups in 2023

fintechnews.ch

Fri Sep 08 2023

Emperor's New Clothes? No, Request for Assistance: Where GPT and Other LLMs Struggle

Emperor's New Clothes? No, Request for Assistance: Where GPT and Other LLMs Struggle

linkedin.com

Sat Sep 02 2023

Technical Skills Screening Software Market Size, Booming Worldwide By KeyPlayers-HackerRank, Codility, Interview Mocha

Technical Skills Screening Software Market Size, Booming Worldwide By KeyPlayers-HackerRank, Codility, Interview Mocha

linkedin.com

Tue Aug 08 2023

Technical Skills Screening Software Market 2023 SWOT Analysis and Key Business Strategies by Leading Players -HackerRank, Codility, Interview Mocha

Technical Skills Screening Software Market 2023 SWOT Analysis and Key Business Strategies by Leading Players -HackerRank, Codility, Interview Mocha

ucreview.com

Mon Jul 31 2023

Coding Interview Platforms Market is set to Fly High Growth in Years to Come | CodeSignal, Mercer, Codility

Coding Interview Platforms Market is set to Fly High Growth in Years to Come | CodeSignal, Mercer, Codility

linkedin.com

Mon Jul 31 2023

Top 5 Best Coding Assessment Tools in 2023: Empowering Hiring Managers and Tech Recruiters

Top 5 Best Coding Assessment Tools in 2023: Empowering Hiring Managers and Tech Recruiters

linkedin.com

Mon Jul 24 2023

Top 10 Free Skill Assessment Tools: Empowering Personal and Professional Growth

Top 10 Free Skill Assessment Tools: Empowering Personal and Professional Growth

linkedin.com

Mon Jul 10 2023

TomTom vs Google in CodinGame contests: TomTom's 4th win in the row

TomTom vs Google in CodinGame contests: TomTom's 4th win in the row

linkedin.com

Tue Jun 20 2023

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