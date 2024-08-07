CODILITY
#3593 COMPANY RANKING
Codility is the leading technical hiring platform for companies to test the coding skills of developers and make evidence-based hiring decisions. Codility predicts the real-life skills of candidates at all stages of the hiring process and for more than a decade, has evaluated the problem-solving skills of over 15 million developers and counting. Founded in 2009, Codility helps more than 1,200+ businesses globally, including Microsoft, PayPal, Slack, and Tesla, build high-performing engineering teams.
122-210 emps
Since 2009
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CODILITY
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EVERGREEN INDEX #3593
Codility's stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
Why Developers Hate Coding Skills Tests (And What Hiring Managers Can Do To Change That)
Thu Aug 15 2019 By Qualified.io
Codility Demo Test Solution
Mon Jan 22 2018 By Vadim Samokhin
Following Traditional Advice Isn’t Enough to Switch From QA to Developer, So What to Do Instead?
Tue Sep 17 2024 By Dishit Devasia
Andela Is Building Africa's Tech Ecosystem—And Companies Like Microsoft Are Following Suit
Fri Aug 30 2019 By Qualified.io
6 Skills Junior Developer Should Prioritize
Fri Sep 07 2018 By Jake Lumetta
Freelance Marketplace 2.0: Where Future of Work Happens
Fri Jun 29 2018 By Austin Yang
Junior developers guide to galaxy
Tue Mar 20 2018 By Heikki Hellgren
Being the CEO of your career, as a software engineer
Sun Apr 09 2017 By André Pena
Want to become a Software Developer? Here’s how to get there
Sat Feb 04 2017 By André Pena
Being hired in London as an (iOS) Engineer (Permanent)
Fri Nov 25 2016 By Gabriel Massana
2025 Insider Risk Report Finds Most Organizations Struggle To Detect And Predict Insider Risks
Tue Nov 04 2025 By CyberNewswire
Swift Codability
Sun Jul 09 2017 By Ravi Aggarwal
Codility's latest news & mentionsExplore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Codility Introduces Groundbreaking Engineering Skills Model (ESM) to Transform Software Engineering Talent Management
finance.yahoo.com
Mon Oct 23 2023
48. Codility
techround.co.uk
Tue Oct 10 2023
Tech Assessment Platform Market Survey Report 2023 Along with Statistics, Forecasts till 2030 | Codility, IMocha, CodeSignal
benzinga.com
Sat Sep 30 2023
Code Assessment Platform Market Comprehensive study explores Huge Growth in Future | Codility, IMocha, Geektastic
benzinga.com
Fri Sep 29 2023
The Top 5 Swiss Fintech Scale-up Startups in 2023
fintechnews.ch
Fri Sep 08 2023
Emperor's New Clothes? No, Request for Assistance: Where GPT and Other LLMs Struggle
linkedin.com
Sat Sep 02 2023
Technical Skills Screening Software Market Size, Booming Worldwide By KeyPlayers-HackerRank, Codility, Interview Mocha
linkedin.com
Tue Aug 08 2023
Technical Skills Screening Software Market 2023 SWOT Analysis and Key Business Strategies by Leading Players -HackerRank, Codility, Interview Mocha
ucreview.com
Mon Jul 31 2023
Coding Interview Platforms Market is set to Fly High Growth in Years to Come | CodeSignal, Mercer, Codility
linkedin.com
Mon Jul 31 2023
Top 5 Best Coding Assessment Tools in 2023: Empowering Hiring Managers and Tech Recruiters
linkedin.com
Mon Jul 24 2023
Top 10 Free Skill Assessment Tools: Empowering Personal and Professional Growth
linkedin.com
Mon Jul 10 2023
TomTom vs Google in CodinGame contests: TomTom's 4th win in the row
linkedin.com
Tue Jun 20 2023