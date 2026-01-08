CODACY

#13152 COMPANY RANKING
Codacy is a developer-first platform offering automated code quality and security analysis tools, integrating seamlessly into development workflows to help teams deliver secure, high-quality software faster.
computer emoji
codacy.com
ninja emoji
66 emps
light emoji
Since 2012
twitter social icongithub social iconlinkedin social icon
#developer-tools#software-development#saas
Company IndexTech Stories & NewsABOUTRelated Companies
Claim This Company
#13152
Ranking Index(All Ranking)
0%
Grow & Performance(seo & stats)
Coming Soon
0
Traffic(Website, visiotrs & user retention)
Coming Soon

CODACY

5D1M6Mmax

EVERGREEN INDEX #13152

Codacy's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
Codacy Launches Fellowship Program for Open-Source Creators

Codacy Launches Fellowship Program for Open-Source Creators

Tue Oct 10 2023 By Codacy

Behind the Scenes of Codacy’s Slick New Workflow

Behind the Scenes of Codacy’s Slick New Workflow

Mon Jun 11 2018 By HackerNoon

Top 10 Obstacles to Faster Code Reviews and Better Code Quality

Top 10 Obstacles to Faster Code Reviews and Better Code Quality

Tue Oct 10 2017 By Jaime Jorge

Automated Code Reviews & The Future of Code Quality

Automated Code Reviews & The Future of Code Quality

Tue Oct 10 2017 By David Smooke

Can AI Coding Tools Learn to Rank Code Quality?

Can AI Coding Tools Learn to Rank Code Quality?

Sat Jul 05 2025 By Jacob Wolinsky

Adding Test Coverage Badge on GitHub Without Using Third-party Services

Adding Test Coverage Badge on GitHub Without Using Third-party Services

Mon Aug 08 2022 By Anton Yakutovich

12 Great Free Tools For Developers in 2022

12 Great Free Tools For Developers in 2022

Fri Feb 18 2022 By Getscreen.me

7 Qualitative Metrics to Measure Code Quality that Every Engineer Needs to Know

7 Qualitative Metrics to Measure Code Quality that Every Engineer Needs to Know

Fri Oct 29 2021 By Alex Omeyer

How To Improve Code Quality With Code Reviews and Refactoring

How To Improve Code Quality With Code Reviews and Refactoring

Fri Apr 09 2021 By Alex Omeyer

200+ Software Engineers Taught Me The Best Way To Manage Technical Debt

200+ Software Engineers Taught Me The Best Way To Manage Technical Debt

Sun Nov 22 2020 By Alex Omeyer

5 Latest Awesome Java Frameworks

5 Latest Awesome Java Frameworks

Wed Oct 16 2019 By divyesh.aegis

Top 13 GitHub Alternatives in 2020 [Free and Paid]

Top 13 GitHub Alternatives in 2020 [Free and Paid]

Tue Jul 07 2020 By Momchil

Codacy's Related Companies

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Postman-logo

Postman

postman.com

#1969 RANK
light emojiFounded
2014
money emojiWorth
5.6B

fal-logo

fal

fal.ai

#8336 RANK
light emojiFounded
2021
money emojiWorth
4B

BeReal.-logo

BeReal.

bere.al

#9874 RANK
light emojiFounded
2020
money emojiWorth
536M

BRINC-logo

BRINC

brincdrones.com

#7572 RANK
light emojiFounded
2017
money emojiWorth
300M

Greptile-logo

Greptile

greptile.com

#12142 RANK
light emojiFounded
2021
money emojiWorth
180M

Aisera-logo

Aisera

aisera.com

#12299 RANK
light emojiFounded
2017

Representing this company? Click here to claim and customize this page!

Reviews About Codacy

avatar

Codacy WIKI

Apply to get your Tech Company News Page live on HackerNoon.com today!