CODACY
#13152 COMPANY RANKING
Codacy is a developer-first platform offering automated code quality and security analysis tools, integrating seamlessly into development workflows to help teams deliver secure, high-quality software faster.
66 emps
Since 2012
Claim This Company
#13152Ranking Index(All Ranking)
Coming Soon
0%Grow & Performance(seo & stats)
Coming Soon
0Traffic(Website, visiotrs & user retention)
- Company Ranking
CODACY
5D1M6Mmax
EVERGREEN INDEX #13152
Codacy's stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
Codacy Launches Fellowship Program for Open-Source Creators
Tue Oct 10 2023 By Codacy
Behind the Scenes of Codacy’s Slick New Workflow
Mon Jun 11 2018 By HackerNoon
Top 10 Obstacles to Faster Code Reviews and Better Code Quality
Tue Oct 10 2017 By Jaime Jorge
Automated Code Reviews & The Future of Code Quality
Tue Oct 10 2017 By David Smooke
Can AI Coding Tools Learn to Rank Code Quality?
Sat Jul 05 2025 By Jacob Wolinsky
Adding Test Coverage Badge on GitHub Without Using Third-party Services
Mon Aug 08 2022 By Anton Yakutovich
12 Great Free Tools For Developers in 2022
Fri Feb 18 2022 By Getscreen.me
7 Qualitative Metrics to Measure Code Quality that Every Engineer Needs to Know
Fri Oct 29 2021 By Alex Omeyer
How To Improve Code Quality With Code Reviews and Refactoring
Fri Apr 09 2021 By Alex Omeyer
200+ Software Engineers Taught Me The Best Way To Manage Technical Debt
Sun Nov 22 2020 By Alex Omeyer
5 Latest Awesome Java Frameworks
Wed Oct 16 2019 By divyesh.aegis
Top 13 GitHub Alternatives in 2020 [Free and Paid]
Tue Jul 07 2020 By Momchil