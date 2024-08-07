CLEARLAKE CAPITAL GROUP

#1042 COMPANY RANKING
Founded in 2006, Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. is an investment firm operating integrated businesses across private equity, credit and other related strategies. With a sector-focused approach, the firm seeks to partner with experienced management teams by providing patient, long term capital to dynamic businesses that can benefit from Clearlake’s operational improvement approach, O.P.S.® The firm’s core target sectors are technology, industrials, and consumer. Clearlake currently has over $70 billion of assets under management, and its senior investment principals have led or co-led over 300 investments. The firm is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA with affiliates in Dallas, TX, London, UK and Dublin, Ireland. More information is available at www.clearlake.com and on Twitter @Clearlake.
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clearlake.com
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114-184 emps
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Since 2006
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Clearlake Capital Group's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
Blockchain’s Role in Today’s Internet of Things (IoT) Landscape

Blockchain’s Role in Today’s Internet of Things (IoT) Landscape

Thu Oct 18 2018 By IoTeX

Clearlake Capital Group's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Clearlake Capital Group Named to Inc.'s 2023 List of Founder-Friendly Investors

Clearlake Capital Group Named to Inc.'s 2023 List of Founder-Friendly Investors

finance.yahoo.com

Tue Oct 31 2023

Star Mountain Capital Adds Former Aflac Global Chief Investment Officer, Eric Kirsch, as Senior Advisor

Star Mountain Capital Adds Former Aflac Global Chief Investment Officer, Eric Kirsch, as Senior Advisor

benzinga.com

Tue Oct 31 2023

Eto’o, Willian transfers under Premier League investigation

Eto’o, Willian transfers under Premier League investigation

msn.com

Tue Oct 31 2023

Eto’o, Willian transfers under Premier League investigation

Eto’o, Willian transfers under Premier League investigation

the-star.co.ke

Tue Oct 31 2023

Chelsea: Samuel Eto'o and Willian transfers under Premier League investigation

Chelsea: Samuel Eto'o and Willian transfers under Premier League investigation

sports.yahoo.com

Tue Oct 31 2023

Chelsea: Samuel Eto'o and Willian transfers under Premier League investigation

Chelsea: Samuel Eto'o and Willian transfers under Premier League investigation

bbc.co.uk

Tue Oct 31 2023

NFL ownership rule changes will help PE firms score more deals

NFL ownership rule changes will help PE firms score more deals

pehub.com

Fri Oct 27 2023

Capital One Finl Unusual Options Activity For October 27

Capital One Finl Unusual Options Activity For October 27

benzinga.com

Fri Oct 27 2023

Vero Capital to transform Kierland I and II office campus near Scottsdale

Vero Capital to transform Kierland I and II office campus near Scottsdale

bizjournals.com

Thu Oct 26 2023

Capital Partners lands new equity partner in $88.5 million industrial portfolio deal

Capital Partners lands new equity partner in $88.5 million industrial portfolio deal

bizjournals.com

Tue Oct 24 2023

$270B in CRE capital is on the sidelines. How much of that sum could go into distressed real estate?

$270B in CRE capital is on the sidelines. How much of that sum could go into distressed real estate?

bizjournals.com

Mon Oct 23 2023

Bernhard Capital’s Environmental Systems Group acquires consulting firm

Bernhard Capital’s Environmental Systems Group acquires consulting firm

businessreport.com

Thu Oct 19 2023

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