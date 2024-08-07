CLEARLAKE CAPITAL GROUP
#1042 COMPANY RANKING
Founded in 2006, Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. is an investment firm operating integrated businesses across private equity, credit and other related strategies. With a sector-focused approach, the firm seeks to partner with experienced management teams by providing patient, long term capital to dynamic businesses that can benefit from Clearlake’s operational improvement approach, O.P.S.® The firm’s core target sectors are technology, industrials, and consumer. Clearlake currently has over $70 billion of assets under management, and its senior investment principals have led or co-led over 300 investments. The firm is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA with affiliates in Dallas, TX, London, UK and Dublin, Ireland. More information is available at www.clearlake.com and on Twitter @Clearlake.
114-184 emps
Since 2006
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CLEARLAKE CAPITAL GROUP
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Clearlake Capital Group's stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
Blockchain’s Role in Today’s Internet of Things (IoT) Landscape
Thu Oct 18 2018 By IoTeX
Clearlake Capital Group's latest news & mentionsExplore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Clearlake Capital Group Named to Inc.'s 2023 List of Founder-Friendly Investors
finance.yahoo.com
Tue Oct 31 2023
Star Mountain Capital Adds Former Aflac Global Chief Investment Officer, Eric Kirsch, as Senior Advisor
benzinga.com
Tue Oct 31 2023
Eto’o, Willian transfers under Premier League investigation
msn.com
Tue Oct 31 2023
Eto’o, Willian transfers under Premier League investigation
the-star.co.ke
Tue Oct 31 2023
Chelsea: Samuel Eto'o and Willian transfers under Premier League investigation
sports.yahoo.com
Tue Oct 31 2023
Chelsea: Samuel Eto'o and Willian transfers under Premier League investigation
bbc.co.uk
Tue Oct 31 2023
NFL ownership rule changes will help PE firms score more deals
pehub.com
Fri Oct 27 2023
Capital One Finl Unusual Options Activity For October 27
benzinga.com
Fri Oct 27 2023
Vero Capital to transform Kierland I and II office campus near Scottsdale
bizjournals.com
Thu Oct 26 2023
Capital Partners lands new equity partner in $88.5 million industrial portfolio deal
bizjournals.com
Tue Oct 24 2023
$270B in CRE capital is on the sidelines. How much of that sum could go into distressed real estate?
bizjournals.com
Mon Oct 23 2023
Bernhard Capital’s Environmental Systems Group acquires consulting firm
businessreport.com
Thu Oct 19 2023