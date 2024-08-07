CHEGG
1,271 emps
Since 2005
Worth 150M
- Company Ranking
- Stock Price
CHEGG (CHGG)
EVERGREEN INDEX #119
Chegg's stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
AI Isn’t a Magical Coworker—It’s Just Outsourcing in Disguise
Tue Jul 22 2025 By George Anadiotis
Integrating North American Credit Models into Asian and Middle Eastern Educational Systems
Wed Jun 19 2024 By Manit Kaushal
Automate and Deploy a Docker Container to Google Cloud Run from Scratch Using Pulumi and Go
Mon Mar 11 2024 By Jose Javi Asilis
The Future of Education and AI: Beyond Traditional Degrees with Marc Andreessen & Ben Horowitz
Mon Feb 12 2024 By Muratcan Koylan
Airbnb Business Case Study: What Makes Airbnb So Successful
Tue Nov 22 2022 By Priya Kumari
Easy to Start Online Business Ideas: Post COVID-19 Business Opportunities
Tue Oct 06 2020 By Saurabh Thakur
Startups: Beware Of Bad Advisors
Sun Mar 15 2020 By Darshan Somashekar
Mainframe — Communication layer for web3
Tue Mar 27 2018 By crypto passion
Improved Format of Online Tutoring Is Here
Mon Nov 13 2017 By Zack Hargrove
25 of the best apps and websites to get you through school (and life)
Wed Jan 13 2016 By Alanna Harvey
Unlocking the Future of Gaming: An Interview With Modeo Cheng, Lead Game Designer of Curio Research
Thu Jul 20 2023 By Dan Stein
Meet the Writer: Hacker Noon's Contributor Ryan Cheng, Content Lead at PARSIQ
Tue Sep 28 2021 By PARSIQ
Chegg's latest news & mentionsExplore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Prompt Killed the Startup: How AI Is Quietly Taking Over the Execution of Founders’ Best Ideas Before They Even Launch
techstartups.com
Fri May 23 2025
Big Tech Uses AI as an Excuse to Fire Thousands
analyticsindiamag.com
Wed May 14 2025
Chegg announces move to reduce workforce by 22% as students turn to AI
techradar.com
Tue May 13 2025
Chegg Sues Google, Says AI Search Results Are Killing Its Business
gizmodo.com
Tue Feb 25 2025
Chegg sues Google over AI Overviews
theverge.com
Tue Feb 25 2025
'Harmful and unsustainable'
nypost.com
Tue Feb 25 2025
Chegg sues Google, explores sale after AI search summaries hit revenues
arstechnica.com
Tue Feb 25 2025
Edtech Chegg sues Google over alleged loss caused by AI
siliconrepublic.com
Tue Feb 25 2025
Google sued for AI Overviews in Search, company calls them 'unworthy of trust'
androidauthority.com
Tue Feb 25 2025
Google’s AI previews erode the internet, US edtech company says in lawsuit
indianexpress.com
Tue Feb 25 2025
Chegg vs ChatGPT: How an edtech giant lost its business to AI
indianexpress.com
Tue Nov 12 2024
How ChatGPT brought down an online education giant
livemint.com
Fri Nov 08 2024