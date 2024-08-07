CHEGG

#119 COMPANY RANKING
Chegg, Inc. operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which helps students master challenging concepts on their own; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various Chegg Services product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math Solver services, which creates an integrated platform of connected academic support services; Busuu, an online language learning solution that offers a comprehensive solution through a combination of self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and the ability to learn and practice with members of the Busuu language learning community; and Thinkful, a skills-based learning platform that offers professional courses along with networking, interviewing, and career services. The company also provides other services, such as Chegg Life, Chegg Prep, and Chegg Internships; provides personal and professional development skills training; and rents and sells print textbooks and eTextbooks. Chegg, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.
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chegg.com
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1,271 emps
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Since 2005
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Worth 150M
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CHEGG (CHGG)

5D1M6Mmax

EVERGREEN INDEX #119

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Chegg's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
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