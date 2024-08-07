CHECKR
#2416 COMPANY RANKING
At Checkr we believe in the power of work. We are committed to our mission of building a fairer future by designing technology to create opportunities for all. Checkr powers people infrastructure for the future of work. With artificial intelligence and machine learning, our platform and solutions make background checks faster, easier, and more compliant. Using Checkr’s advanced screening technology, companies can better understand the dynamics of the changing workforce, bring transparency and fairness to their hiring, and ultimately build a better future for workers.
1043-1550 emps
Since 2014
Worth 4.6B
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CHECKR
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EVERGREEN INDEX #2416
Checkr's stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
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Checkr's latest news & mentionsExplore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
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