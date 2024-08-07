CHECKR

#2416 COMPANY RANKING
At Checkr we believe in the power of work. We are committed to our mission of building a fairer future by designing technology to create opportunities for all. Checkr powers people infrastructure for the future of work. With artificial intelligence and machine learning, our platform and solutions make background checks faster, easier, and more compliant. Using Checkr’s advanced screening technology, companies can better understand the dynamics of the changing workforce, bring transparency and fairness to their hiring, and ultimately build a better future for workers.
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checkr.com
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1043-1550 emps
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Since 2014
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Worth 4.6B
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#machine-learning#productivity
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CHECKR

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EVERGREEN INDEX #2416

Checkr's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
Scaling the Tech Stack: From YC to 10+ Million Background Checks

Scaling the Tech Stack: From YC to 10+ Million Background Checks

Fri Jun 23 2017 By Tongbo Huang

A Conversation with Naman Ajmera, the Quiet Architect of Property-Integrated EV Sharing

A Conversation with Naman Ajmera, the Quiet Architect of Property-Integrated EV Sharing

Mon Jun 09 2025 By Manasvi Arya

Ethical Hackers Reveal How to Break Into Any Mobile Device (Legally!)

Ethical Hackers Reveal How to Break Into Any Mobile Device (Legally!)

Mon Feb 03 2025 By Sekurno

Akshay Rawat’s Innovative Payment Solutions for the Gig Economy

Akshay Rawat’s Innovative Payment Solutions for the Gig Economy

Wed Oct 02 2024 By Jon Stojan Media

QA Checks for Big Datasets With Deequ & Statistical Methods

QA Checks for Big Datasets With Deequ & Statistical Methods

Thu May 30 2024 By Akshay Jain

Load Balancing Strategies for Applications: From Infrastructure to Code

Load Balancing Strategies for Applications: From Infrastructure to Code

Thu May 16 2024 By Alex Shevtsov

Startups of The Year 2023 Winners: North America

Startups of The Year 2023 Winners: North America

Wed Jan 24 2024 By Startups of The Year

59 Stories To Learn About Malware

59 Stories To Learn About Malware

Sun Nov 12 2023 By Learn Repo

Clean Code: Classes and Objects in TypeScript [Part 3]

Clean Code: Classes and Objects in TypeScript [Part 3]

Mon Oct 30 2023 By Alena Ananich

Create Slider Or Puzzle Captcha Service with Node.js

Create Slider Or Puzzle Captcha Service with Node.js

Thu Sep 14 2023 By Andrey Makarov

47 Stories To Learn About Macos

47 Stories To Learn About Macos

Wed Aug 16 2023 By Learn Repo

164 Stories To Learn About Ios

164 Stories To Learn About Ios

Sun Aug 13 2023 By Learn Repo

Checkr's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Map Shows Cities With the Best Job Markets

Map Shows Cities With the Best Job Markets

newsweek.com

Fri Jul 25 2025

Map Shows Cities Where Gen Z Has Most Opportunities

Map Shows Cities Where Gen Z Has Most Opportunities

newsweek.com

Tue May 28 2024

Checkr, the background-screening platform last valued at $5B, cuts 32% of workforce

Checkr, the background-screening platform last valued at $5B, cuts 32% of workforce

techcrunch.com

Wed Apr 10 2024

Best Background Check Sites of 2023

Best Background Check Sites of 2023

usnews.com

Mon Oct 30 2023

Datacolor Introduces Spyder Checkr Video

Datacolor Introduces Spyder Checkr Video

camerajabber.com

Sat Oct 28 2023

Why the CEO of Checkr Is Committed to Fair Chance Hiring

Why the CEO of Checkr Is Committed to Fair Chance Hiring

inc.com

Fri Oct 20 2023

Why the CEO of Checkr Is Committed to Fair Chance Hiring

Why the CEO of Checkr Is Committed to Fair Chance Hiring

msn.com

Thu Oct 19 2023

Get matched with top lawn care services in Jersey City, NJ

Get matched with top lawn care services in Jersey City, NJ

angi.com

Tue Oct 17 2023

Software company helps businesses hire with speed

Software company helps businesses hire with speed

bizjournals.com

Mon Oct 16 2023

Get matched with top handyman services in Center Valley, PA

Get matched with top handyman services in Center Valley, PA

angi.com

Sat Oct 14 2023

Get matched with top house cleaning services in Polson, MT

Get matched with top house cleaning services in Polson, MT

angi.com

Fri Oct 13 2023

Get matched with top house cleaning services in Great Falls, MT

Get matched with top house cleaning services in Great Falls, MT

angi.com

Fri Oct 13 2023

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