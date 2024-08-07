CHARTHOP #4530 COMPANY RANKING

ChartHop is transforming the way companies manage and support their people. By consolidating people data into one employee-centric platform to visualize, discover, and act on insights, ChartHop creates more informed, empowered, and connected organizations. From executives to individual contributors to every employee in between, ChartHop is designed for everyone in the organization. ChartHop plays well with dozens of platforms through robust integrations across the HR tech stack, and serves companies like 1Password, BetterCloud, and Starburst. Founded in 2019 by Ian White, ChartHop is backed by Andreessen Horowitz. Visit ChartHop.com to learn more and follow ChartHop on Twitter and LinkedIn.