CHACHA #1573 COMPANY RANKING

ChaCha (www.chacha.com) is the leading free, real-time answers service and has emerged as the #1 way for advertisers to engage with the audience of their choice. Through its unique “ask-a-smart-friend” platform, ChaCha has answered more than a billion questions since launch from more than 32 million unique users per month via online (www.chacha.com), mobile SMS text (242-242), iPhone app, and voice (1-800-2-ChaCha™). Working with major brands such as Paramount, AT&T, Sony, Johnson & Johnson, P&G, Coca-Cola, McDonald’s and hundreds of others, ChaCha is one of the fastest growing mobile publishers according to Nielsen and is ranked in the Top 100 websites according to comScore and Quantcast. ChaCha was co-founded by proven innovator and entrepreneur Scott Jones and is funded by VantagePoint Venture Partners; Rho Ventures; Qualcomm; Bezos Expeditions; Morton Meyerson, former President and Vice Chairman of EDS as well as Chairman and CEO of Perot Systems; Rod Canion, founding CEO of Compaq Computer; the Simon family; and Jack Gill, Silicon Valley venture capitalist.