CEREBRAS SYSTEMS

#1910 COMPANY RANKING
Cerebras Systems is a team of pioneering computer architects, computer scientists, deep learning researchers, functional business experts and engineers of all types. We have come together to build a new class of computer to accelerate artificial intelligence work by three orders of magnitude beyond the current state of the art. The CS-2 is the fastest AI computer in existence. It contains a collection of industry firsts, including the Cerebras Wafer Scale Engine (WSE-2). The WSE-2 is the largest chip ever built. It contains 2.6 trillion transistors and covers more than 46,225 square millimeters of silicon. The largest graphics processor on the market has 54 billion transistors and covers 815 square millimeters. In artificial intelligence work, large chips process information more quickly producing answers in less time. As a result, neural networks that in the past took months to train, can now train in minutes on the Cerebras CS-2 powered by the WSE-2. Join us: https://cerebras.net/careers/
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cerebras.net
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700-720 emps
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Since 2016
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Worth 8.1B
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#machine-learning#energy-solutions#productivity
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CEREBRAS SYSTEMS

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EVERGREEN INDEX #1910

Cerebras Systems's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
3 Tech Trends to Look Forward to in 2019, and Beyond!

3 Tech Trends to Look Forward to in 2019, and Beyond!

Wed Jan 02 2019 By Eric Martin

No, Computers Aren’t Sentient; They Can, However, Reason

No, Computers Aren’t Sentient; They Can, However, Reason

Fri Jul 07 2023 By Marco Coffen

O.XYZ Launches OCEAN – Cerebras-Powered AI Engine, 10x Faster Than ChatGPT

O.XYZ Launches OCEAN – Cerebras-Powered AI Engine, 10x Faster Than ChatGPT

Sat Feb 22 2025 By o.xyz

Groq’s Deterministic Architecture is Rewriting the Physics of AI Inference

Groq’s Deterministic Architecture is Rewriting the Physics of AI Inference

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15 Core Ideas Shaping the Future of AI—and Why They Matter Today

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FreeEval: The Ethical Concerns

FreeEval: The Ethical Concerns

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Could China’s DeepSeek Shatter the ‘More GPUs, More Power’ Theory?

Could China’s DeepSeek Shatter the ‘More GPUs, More Power’ Theory?

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A Digestible High-Level Overview of CPU & GPU Cores

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GPT-Like LLM With No GPU? Yes! Legislation Analysis With LLMWare

GPT-Like LLM With No GPU? Yes! Legislation Analysis With LLMWare

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Peering Inside the AI Black Box: The Pressing Need for Transparency

Peering Inside the AI Black Box: The Pressing Need for Transparency

Thu Apr 06 2023 By Michael Kwok

Mistral’s New AI Assistant Sends Shockwaves With 10x the Speed of Chatgpt

Mistral’s New AI Assistant Sends Shockwaves With 10x the Speed of Chatgpt

Mon Feb 17 2025 By This Week in AI Engineering

The Iron Wall of Robotics: Why Physics Will Defeat AI Hype

The Iron Wall of Robotics: Why Physics Will Defeat AI Hype

Fri Feb 20 2026 By Mikhail Fedorov

Cerebras Systems's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Nvidia rival Cerebras Systems files for IPO as demand for chips soars and investors hunger for AI stocks

Nvidia rival Cerebras Systems files for IPO as demand for chips soars and investors hunger for AI stocks

finance.yahoo.com

Tue Oct 01 2024

Cerebras reveals revenue surge in US IPO filing, aims to challenge Nvidia in AI chip market

Cerebras reveals revenue surge in US IPO filing, aims to challenge Nvidia in AI chip market

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Tue Oct 01 2024

Cerebras reveals revenue surge in US IPO filing, aims to challenge Nvidia in AI chip market

Cerebras reveals revenue surge in US IPO filing, aims to challenge Nvidia in AI chip market

finance.yahoo.com

Tue Oct 01 2024

An emergency alert test will hit all phones Wednesday. How the wireless system works.

An emergency alert test will hit all phones Wednesday. How the wireless system works.

usatoday.com

Fri Oct 27 2023

TBWA\RAAD and Core24 Enter in Partnership to Enhance AI Innovation

TBWA\RAAD and Core24 Enter in Partnership to Enhance AI Innovation

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Wed Oct 25 2023

Core42 and Publicis Groupe Middle East Partner to advance Generative AI applications

Core42 and Publicis Groupe Middle East Partner to advance Generative AI applications

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Tue Oct 24 2023

Core42 and Publicis Groupe Middle East Partnership Announced

Core42 and Publicis Groupe Middle East Partnership Announced

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Tue Oct 24 2023

UAE students embrace AI’s superpowers at MBZUAI event

UAE students embrace AI’s superpowers at MBZUAI event

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Mon Oct 23 2023

MBZUAI accelerating the development of the UAE’s AI ecosystem

MBZUAI accelerating the development of the UAE’s AI ecosystem

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Mon Oct 23 2023

Over 300 students attend ‘AI Armchair’ series in Abu Dhabi

Over 300 students attend ‘AI Armchair’ series in Abu Dhabi

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Sun Oct 22 2023

MBZUAI accelerates development of UAE’s AI ecosystem

MBZUAI accelerates development of UAE’s AI ecosystem

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Why OpenAI Partnered with G42

Why OpenAI Partnered with G42

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Fri Oct 20 2023

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