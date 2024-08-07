CASTING NETWORKS

#1508 COMPANY RANKING
Casting Networks, LLC is a cutting-edge entertainment technology company that helps performers find great roles and industry professionals find great talent. We provide casting and audition management software to the entertainment industry around the globe. Casting Networks helps actors, models and other performers find work by simplifying the casting process and delivering the best roles. Casting directors and agents worldwide use us to source and manage talent across film, television, digital and commercial projects, facilitating over a million auditions per year. In addition, every major film and TV studio uses our Cast It platform to make their casting decisions. Casting Networks is headquartered in Los Angeles with offices in New York, London, Sydney, Vancouver and India. Casting Networks is a Talent Systems company. Learn more at talentsystems.com.
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Since 2002
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CASTING NETWORKS

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EVERGREEN INDEX #1508

Casting Networks's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
Navigating the Future of EdTech: Synchronous Learning and the Power of Generative Networks

Navigating the Future of EdTech: Synchronous Learning and the Power of Generative Networks

Tue Oct 10 2023 By Alexander Volchek

Which Countries Are Casting Votes Using Blockchain?

Which Countries Are Casting Votes Using Blockchain?

Fri Jan 22 2021 By Rao Vinnakota

Salesforce’s CodeT5 Could Change How AI Writes and Understands Code

Salesforce’s CodeT5 Could Change How AI Writes and Understands Code

Sat Feb 28 2026 By salesforce.com

Do You Really Need Content Marketing to Grow Your B2B SaaS?

Do You Really Need Content Marketing to Grow Your B2B SaaS?

Sat Jun 21 2025 By Oluwagbemiga Makinde

How Miners and Token Holders Impact Blockchain Fairness

How Miners and Token Holders Impact Blockchain Fairness

Tue May 06 2025 By EScholar: Electronic Academic Papers for Scholars

TokenGuide: Building Security for Web3 Across All Blockchains

TokenGuide: Building Security for Web3 Across All Blockchains

Fri Jun 28 2024 By TokenGuide

The Impact of Blockchain on the Entertainment Industry

The Impact of Blockchain on the Entertainment Industry

Tue May 28 2024 By Evan Luthra

Stable Nonconvex-Nonconcave Training via Linear Interpolation: Abstract & Intro

Stable Nonconvex-Nonconcave Training via Linear Interpolation: Abstract & Intro

Thu Mar 07 2024 By The Interpolation Publication

Generative AI and Contextual Confidence: Abstract & Intro

Generative AI and Contextual Confidence: Abstract & Intro

Wed Feb 07 2024 By EScholar: Electronic Academic Papers for Scholars

320 Stories To Learn About Deep Learning

320 Stories To Learn About Deep Learning

Mon Jan 29 2024 By Learn Repo

361 Stories To Learn About Big Data

361 Stories To Learn About Big Data

Fri Jan 05 2024 By Learn Repo

230 Stories To Learn About Blockchain

230 Stories To Learn About Blockchain

Mon Dec 18 2023 By Learn Repo

Casting Networks's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
NFL pushed networks to air Taylor Swift concert film promos — for free

NFL pushed networks to air Taylor Swift concert film promos — for free

nypost.com

Sat Oct 28 2023

CBS Launches Its Second Performers With Disabilities Talent Initiative

CBS Launches Its Second Performers With Disabilities Talent Initiative

deadline.com

Sat Oct 28 2023

‘Married at First Sight’ casting in Austin

‘Married at First Sight’ casting in Austin

ksat.com

Fri Oct 27 2023

TAP INTO TAHITI 2024 CASTING CALL

TAP INTO TAHITI 2024 CASTING CALL

nbcolympics.com

Fri Oct 27 2023

Meta Quest 3: How To Cast

Meta Quest 3: How To Cast

msn.com

Wed Oct 25 2023

Tom Bergeron Confirms Controversial Casting 'Screwed' Him on 'Dancing with the Stars'

Tom Bergeron Confirms Controversial Casting 'Screwed' Him on 'Dancing with the Stars'

yahoo.com

Tue Oct 24 2023

HBO’s new Game of Thrones prequel seems to have started casting

HBO’s new Game of Thrones prequel seems to have started casting

thedigitalfix.com

Mon Oct 23 2023

Russia’s Strategy to Undermine Global Elections Exposed

Russia’s Strategy to Undermine Global Elections Exposed

msn.com

Sun Oct 22 2023

HBO reportedly casting Game of Thrones prequel A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

HBO reportedly casting Game of Thrones prequel A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

msn.com

Fri Oct 20 2023

International Fact-Checking Network

International Fact-Checking Network

poynter.org

Fri Oct 20 2023

Go Behind the Scenes at Vogue’s Open Casting With the 8 International Model Finalists

Go Behind the Scenes at Vogue’s Open Casting With the 8 International Model Finalists

vogue.com

Wed Oct 18 2023

Times When Tamra Judge Was Two-Faced

Times When Tamra Judge Was Two-Faced

msn.com

Mon Oct 16 2023

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