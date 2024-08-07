CASTING NETWORKS #1508 COMPANY RANKING

Casting Networks, LLC is a cutting-edge entertainment technology company that helps performers find great roles and industry professionals find great talent. We provide casting and audition management software to the entertainment industry around the globe. Casting Networks helps actors, models and other performers find work by simplifying the casting process and delivering the best roles. Casting directors and agents worldwide use us to source and manage talent across film, television, digital and commercial projects, facilitating over a million auditions per year. In addition, every major film and TV studio uses our Cast It platform to make their casting decisions. Casting Networks is headquartered in Los Angeles with offices in New York, London, Sydney, Vancouver and India. Casting Networks is a Talent Systems company. Learn more at talentsystems.com.