CARSOME

#2332 COMPANY RANKING
Carsome is Southeast Asia’s largest integrated automotive e-commerce platform. With operations across Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and Singapore, Carsome aims to digitize the region’s used car industry by reshaping and elevating the car buying and selling experience. The company provides end-to-end solutions to consumers and used car dealers, from car inspection to ownership transfer to financing, promising a service that is trusted, convenient and efficient. Carsome currently transacts around 100,000 cars annually and has more than 1,700 employees across all its offices. For more information, please visit www.carsome.com. Carsome Sdn Bhd (1101954-M)
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carsome.my
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1743 emps
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Since 2015
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Worth 1.7B
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#investing#electric-vehicles
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CARSOME

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EVERGREEN INDEX #2332

Carsome's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
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Fri Jul 21 2023 By M. Abimbola Mosobalaje

The Top 10 Object-Oriented Design Interview Questions Developers Should Know

The Top 10 Object-Oriented Design Interview Questions Developers Should Know

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How we made $20,000 on Snapchat and got into Y Combinator.

How we made $20,000 on Snapchat and got into Y Combinator.

Mon Jun 13 2016 By Khallil Mangalji

A Strange Metal Creature Comes to Earth on a Dreadful Mission

A Strange Metal Creature Comes to Earth on a Dreadful Mission

Sat Feb 11 2023 By Astounding Stories

Behind Them Poured a Stream of Hideous Monsters, Giants of the Ray

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Sun Oct 09 2022 By Astounding Stories

Carsome's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Carsome announces most successful quarter with over US$310mil revenue in 2Q2024, new financing line from Maybank

Carsome announces most successful quarter with over US$310mil revenue in 2Q2024, new financing line from Maybank

digitalnewsasia.com

Wed Sep 11 2024

Carsome secures US$21.39mil financing facility from AmBank

Carsome secures US$21.39mil financing facility from AmBank

digitalnewsasia.com

Tue Jul 16 2024

Carsome announces strategic changes to strengthen C-suite bench

Carsome announces strategic changes to strengthen C-suite bench

digitalnewsasia.com

Thu Mar 14 2024

Carsome announces the appointment of Miguel Fernandez as its CFO

Carsome announces the appointment of Miguel Fernandez as its CFO

digitalnewsasia.com

Thu Nov 09 2023

Online platforms revolutionising second-hand car market

Online platforms revolutionising second-hand car market

themalaysianreserve.com

Wed Nov 01 2023

It's finally here! 2023 Proton X50 R3 Edition launched; from RM 125k, limited-run model gets special bodykit, paint, wheels

It's finally here! 2023 Proton X50 R3 Edition launched; from RM 125k, limited-run model gets special bodykit, paint, wheels

wapcar.my

Sat Oct 28 2023

Proton records 624 new bookings via trade-in event

Proton records 624 new bookings via trade-in event

msn.com

Wed Oct 25 2023

Experts warn against viral cleaning hacks that can damage your car

Experts warn against viral cleaning hacks that can damage your car

liverpoolecho.co.uk

Sat Oct 21 2023

Looking for used Proton or Perodua model? Deals from RM 23k; get up to RM 5.2k discounts and extended warranty now

Looking for used Proton or Perodua model? Deals from RM 23k; get up to RM 5.2k discounts and extended warranty now

wapcar.my

Tue Oct 17 2023

Enjoy car discounts up to RM 10,000 and many other XTRA Lebih deals when you buy a car at CARSOME Johor Jaya Autofair on 2-5 Nov

Enjoy car discounts up to RM 10,000 and many other XTRA Lebih deals when you buy a car at CARSOME Johor Jaya Autofair on 2-5 Nov

wapcar.my

Mon Oct 16 2023

Looking to buy or trade-in a Honda, Toyota or Nissan? Extra discounts and freebies with the CARSOME Xtra Lebih deals

Looking to buy or trade-in a Honda, Toyota or Nissan? Extra discounts and freebies with the CARSOME Xtra Lebih deals

wapcar.my

Mon Oct 16 2023

Proton Trade-In Bonus With CARSOME。Extra Trade-In Rebat

Proton Trade-In Bonus With CARSOME。Extra Trade-In Rebat

allevents.in

Sat Oct 14 2023

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