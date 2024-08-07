CARSOME #2332 COMPANY RANKING

Carsome is Southeast Asia’s largest integrated automotive e-commerce platform. With operations across Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and Singapore, Carsome aims to digitize the region’s used car industry by reshaping and elevating the car buying and selling experience. The company provides end-to-end solutions to consumers and used car dealers, from car inspection to ownership transfer to financing, promising a service that is trusted, convenient and efficient. Carsome currently transacts around 100,000 cars annually and has more than 1,700 employees across all its offices. For more information, please visit www.carsome.com. Carsome Sdn Bhd (1101954-M)