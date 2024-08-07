CARSOME
#2332 COMPANY RANKING
Carsome is Southeast Asia’s largest integrated automotive e-commerce platform. With operations across Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and Singapore, Carsome aims to digitize the region’s used car industry by reshaping and elevating the car buying and selling experience. The company provides end-to-end solutions to consumers and used car dealers, from car inspection to ownership transfer to financing, promising a service that is trusted, convenient and efficient. Carsome currently transacts around 100,000 cars annually and has more than 1,700 employees across all its offices. For more information, please visit www.carsome.com. Carsome Sdn Bhd (1101954-M)
1743 emps
Since 2015
Worth 1.7B
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CARSOME
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Carsome's stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
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Carsome's latest news & mentionsExplore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Carsome announces most successful quarter with over US$310mil revenue in 2Q2024, new financing line from Maybank
digitalnewsasia.com
Wed Sep 11 2024
Carsome secures US$21.39mil financing facility from AmBank
digitalnewsasia.com
Tue Jul 16 2024
Carsome announces strategic changes to strengthen C-suite bench
digitalnewsasia.com
Thu Mar 14 2024
Carsome announces the appointment of Miguel Fernandez as its CFO
digitalnewsasia.com
Thu Nov 09 2023
Online platforms revolutionising second-hand car market
themalaysianreserve.com
Wed Nov 01 2023
It's finally here! 2023 Proton X50 R3 Edition launched; from RM 125k, limited-run model gets special bodykit, paint, wheels
wapcar.my
Sat Oct 28 2023
Proton records 624 new bookings via trade-in event
msn.com
Wed Oct 25 2023
Experts warn against viral cleaning hacks that can damage your car
liverpoolecho.co.uk
Sat Oct 21 2023
Looking for used Proton or Perodua model? Deals from RM 23k; get up to RM 5.2k discounts and extended warranty now
wapcar.my
Tue Oct 17 2023
Enjoy car discounts up to RM 10,000 and many other XTRA Lebih deals when you buy a car at CARSOME Johor Jaya Autofair on 2-5 Nov
wapcar.my
Mon Oct 16 2023
Looking to buy or trade-in a Honda, Toyota or Nissan? Extra discounts and freebies with the CARSOME Xtra Lebih deals
wapcar.my
Mon Oct 16 2023
Proton Trade-In Bonus With CARSOME。Extra Trade-In Rebat
allevents.in
Sat Oct 14 2023