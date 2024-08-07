CARS & BIDS #95 COMPANY RANKING

Cars & Bids is the best online auction marketplace to buy and sell modern enthusiast cars – and that means pretty much anything that’s cool from the 1980s, 1990s, 2000s, 2010s, or 2020s. To us, “cool” ranges from the obvious (a Ferrari F355 or a Lamborghini Gallardo) to the esoteric (a pristine Dodge Dakota Convertible or a Mercury Capri XR2) to the traditional fun cars that enthusiasts love (a Mazda MX-5 Miata or a Porsche 911). Basically, everything that’s exciting, fun, interesting, or quirky is welcome here!