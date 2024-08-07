CAROUSELL GROUP
#129 COMPANY RANKING
At Carousell, we believe in more than just buying and selling. We believe in the power of possibilities that people bring to the process. Through every buyer, seller and listing, we believe there’s opportunity beyond the transactional. Our mission is to inspire every person in the world to start selling and buying to make more possible for one another. Carousell was founded by Siu Rui, Lucas and Marcus back in August 2012 - whereby the focus is to give our users the tools to solve problems- whether it’s decluttering or earning side income- there are possibilities for everyone. We believe that technology is an enabler to solve meaningful problems at scale. We are crafting the most seamless user experience for people to sell what they don’t need and find what they need. Carousell Group is the leading recommerce group in Greater Southeast Asia on a mission to inspire the world to start selling, and to make secondhand the first choice. Founded in August 2012 in Singapore, the Group has a leading presence in eight markets under the brands Carousell, Mudah.my, Cho Tot, OneKyat, Ox Street, Refash, and Laku6 serving tens of millions of monthly active users. Carousell is backed by leading investors including Telenor Group, Rakuten Ventures, Naver, STIC Investments and Sequoia Capital India. We have offices in nine countries, across Southeast Asia, India, Taiwan and Hong Kong. As a team of passionate individuals working together to solve meaningful problems, there is so much more for you to discover in a career with Carousell.
1,062 emps
Since 2012
Worth 1.1B
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#129Ranking Index(All Ranking)
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CAROUSELL GROUP
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EVERGREEN INDEX #129
Carousell Group's stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
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Carousell Group's latest news & mentionsExplore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
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