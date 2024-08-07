CAROUSELL GROUP

#129 COMPANY RANKING
At Carousell, we believe in more than just buying and selling. We believe in the power of possibilities that people bring to the process. Through every buyer, seller and listing, we believe there’s opportunity beyond the transactional. Our mission is to inspire every person in the world to start selling and buying to make more possible for one another. Carousell was founded by Siu Rui, Lucas and Marcus back in August 2012 - whereby the focus is to give our users the tools to solve problems- whether it’s decluttering or earning side income- there are possibilities for everyone. We believe that technology is an enabler to solve meaningful problems at scale. We are crafting the most seamless user experience for people to sell what they don’t need and find what they need. Carousell Group is the leading recommerce group in Greater Southeast Asia on a mission to inspire the world to start selling, and to make secondhand the first choice. Founded in August 2012 in Singapore, the Group has a leading presence in eight markets under the brands Carousell, Mudah.my, Cho Tot, OneKyat, Ox Street, Refash, and Laku6 serving tens of millions of monthly active users. Carousell is backed by leading investors including Telenor Group, Rakuten Ventures, Naver, STIC Investments and Sequoia Capital India. We have offices in nine countries, across Southeast Asia, India, Taiwan and Hong Kong. As a team of passionate individuals working together to solve meaningful problems, there is so much more for you to discover in a career with Carousell.
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carousell.sg
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1,062 emps
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Since 2012
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Worth 1.1B
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CAROUSELL GROUP

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EVERGREEN INDEX #129

Carousell Group's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
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Carousell Group's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Carousell to open second-hand luxury bag store at The Centrepoint

Carousell to open second-hand luxury bag store at The Centrepoint

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Business group estimates several hundred thousand clean energy jobs in EV, battery storage and solar

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A media freedom group accuses Israel and Hamas of war crimes and reports deaths of 34 journalists

A media freedom group accuses Israel and Hamas of war crimes and reports deaths of 34 journalists

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'Vagina Monologues' at Albany Medical College? Theater as education

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Moms for Liberty unexpectedly finds itself at the center of a heated suburban Indiana mayoral race

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Islamic State group claims responsibility for an explosion in Afghanistan, killing 4

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Grandmother starts group aimed to establish children’s museum in Big Rapids

Grandmother starts group aimed to establish children’s museum in Big Rapids

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Thu Oct 26 2023

San Antonio group needs help building specialty wheelchairs for people in developing countries

San Antonio group needs help building specialty wheelchairs for people in developing countries

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Migrants decry poor conditions at Rotterdam Super 8 motel

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Live updates | Israel says it's stepping up attacks on the Gaza Strip

Live updates | Israel says it's stepping up attacks on the Gaza Strip

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Sun Oct 22 2023

Carousel Mall demolition in full swing in San Bernardino

Carousel Mall demolition in full swing in San Bernardino

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Sun Oct 22 2023

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