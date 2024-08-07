CAKERESUME TAIWAN
#8263 COMPANY RANKING
CakeResume provides easy to use resume/CV builder for users to build highly-customized resumes. By freely dragging and editing templates, users are able to create unique & eye-catching resumes in 10 minutes. At the same time, we aim to transform Asia into a global hub for technology talents. By building AI powered talent search engine and talent matching system, CakeResume helps enterprises accelerate recruitment process.
100+ emps
Since 2016
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CAKERESUME TAIWAN
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EVERGREEN INDEX #8263
CakeResume Taiwan's latest news & mentionsExplore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Beijing ‘concerned’ by KMT official saying party is mislabelled as ‘pro-China’
scmp.com
Tue Oct 17 2023
Classic Cult Film Streamer Cultpix Pacts With Taiwan Film and Audiovisual Institute, Strikes South Africa Deal (EXCLUSIVE)
variety.com
Tue Oct 17 2023
Classic Cult Film Streamer Cultpix Pacts With Taiwan Film and Audiovisual Institute, Strikes South Africa Deal (EXCLUSIVE)
variety.com
Tue Oct 17 2023
Taiwan Security Chief Predicts Violent Chain Reaction If China Attacks
newsweek.com
Tue Oct 17 2023
TSMC drops northern Taiwan site for advanced chip factory after protests
thehindu.com
Tue Oct 17 2023
TSMC drops northern Taiwan site for advanced chip factory after protests
reuters.com
Tue Oct 17 2023
US Navy reconnaissance plane passes through Taiwan Strait, closely watched by Chinese jets
scmp.com
Mon Oct 16 2023
This Is What America Is Getting Wrong About China and Taiwan
nytimes.com
Mon Oct 16 2023
Taiwan will not surrender its semiconductor supremacy
economist.com
Mon Oct 16 2023
Taiwan National Day celebrated in PH
manilatimes.net
Mon Oct 16 2023
A spooked and lonely Taiwan looks for new friends
msn.com
Sun Oct 15 2023
Small quake rattles Taiwan, no immediate damage reports
reuters.com
Sat Oct 14 2023