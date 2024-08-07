CAKERESUME TAIWAN #8263 COMPANY RANKING

CakeResume provides easy to use resume/CV builder for users to build highly-customized resumes. By freely dragging and editing templates, users are able to create unique & eye-catching resumes in 10 minutes. At the same time, we aim to transform Asia into a global hub for technology talents. By building AI powered talent search engine and talent matching system, CakeResume helps enterprises accelerate recruitment process.