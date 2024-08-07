BUX

#469 COMPANY RANKING
BUX is Europe’s fastest growing neobroker and has been making it easy and affordable for Europeans to do more with their money since 2014. By taking down the barriers to the financial markets and disrupting the investing experience, we’re helping new generations of investors and traders to discover the world of the financial markets. BUX’s flagship platform, BUX Zero, is making commission-free investing more accessible and allows users to invest in the companies they believe in. BUX Zero is currently available in the Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Austria, France, Italy, Ireland and Belgium. The full range of BUX products, including Stryk, are available across 10 countries in Europe. Headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, the company is backed by Prosus Ventures, Tencent, HV Capital, and Velocity Capital Fintech Ventures.
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getbux.com
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150-200 emps
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Since 2014
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BUX

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EVERGREEN INDEX #469

Bux's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
From CSV to Buxfer: an unexpected journey — Conclusions

From CSV to Buxfer: an unexpected journey — Conclusions

Wed Nov 01 2017 By Wilk

From CSV to Buxfer: an unexpected journey — Goxfer

From CSV to Buxfer: an unexpected journey — Goxfer

Wed Nov 01 2017 By Wilk

From CSV to Buxfer: an unexpected journey — Collector

From CSV to Buxfer: an unexpected journey — Collector

Wed Nov 01 2017 By Wilk

From CSV to Buxfer: an unexpected journey — Cleaner

From CSV to Buxfer: an unexpected journey — Cleaner

Wed Nov 01 2017 By Wilk

From CSV to Buxfer: an unexpected journey — Introduction

From CSV to Buxfer: an unexpected journey — Introduction

Fri Sep 08 2017 By Wilk

The Cybercriminal, The Elevator, and The Red Gucci Dress Prophecy

The Cybercriminal, The Elevator, and The Red Gucci Dress Prophecy

Sun Jul 06 2025 By Jonathan Roseland

Apple Harms Competition by Imposing Restrictions, Fees, and Taxes on App Creation and Distribution

Apple Harms Competition by Imposing Restrictions, Fees, and Taxes on App Creation and Distribution

Sat Mar 23 2024 By Legal PDF: Tech Court Cases

Why the DOJ is Going After Apple

Why the DOJ is Going After Apple

Sat Mar 23 2024 By Legal PDF: Tech Court Cases

Futurism in Africa: Creating New Realities With The Power of Technology

Futurism in Africa: Creating New Realities With The Power of Technology

Fri Jan 12 2024 By Zaira Rasool

BEVERLEY.

BEVERLEY.

Sun Sep 24 2023 By Anthony Trollope

THE SMALL HOUSE AT ALLINGTON—CAN YOU FORGIVE HER?—RACHEL RAY—AND THE FORTNIGHTLY REVIEW.

THE SMALL HOUSE AT ALLINGTON—CAN YOU FORGIVE HER?—RACHEL RAY—AND THE FORTNIGHTLY REVIEW.

Invalid input type By Anthony Trollope

IRELAND—MY FIRST TWO NOVELS. 1841-1848.

IRELAND—MY FIRST TWO NOVELS. 1841-1848.

Tue Sep 12 2023 By Anthony Trollope

Bux's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
For children: Elephant calf Maula Bux is captured by humans and sold into hard labour

For children: Elephant calf Maula Bux is captured by humans and sold into hard labour

scroll.in

Thu Jan 16 2025

PM grieved over demise of senior politician Elahi Bux Soomro

PM grieved over demise of senior politician Elahi Bux Soomro

bolnews.com

Thu Oct 10 2024

Couple shot dead in Haripur

Couple shot dead in Haripur

thenews.com.pk

Mon Dec 18 2023

Gov. Green releases $500K for Da Bux Double-Up Program

Gov. Green releases $500K for Da Bux Double-Up Program

bigislandnow.com

Wed Nov 01 2023

Electric Royalties Provides Update on Nine Royalties in Portfolio

Electric Royalties Provides Update on Nine Royalties in Portfolio

bignewsnetwork.com

Wed Nov 01 2023

DA BUX program gets more funding

DA BUX program gets more funding

westhawaiitoday.com

Wed Nov 01 2023

Tuesday Thoughts 10/31: What Do You Do When You Get Hit in the Mouth

Tuesday Thoughts 10/31: What Do You Do When You Get Hit in the Mouth

msn.com

Tue Oct 31 2023

Legislature Should Permanently Fund DA BUX Program

Legislature Should Permanently Fund DA BUX Program

civilbeat.org

Tue Oct 31 2023

Twelve die as boat capsizes in Khairpur

Twelve die as boat capsizes in Khairpur

tribune.com.pk

Tue Oct 31 2023

'Make them feel seen:' Horry Co. sisters crochet plastic bags into sleeping pads and give to the homeless

'Make them feel seen:' Horry Co. sisters crochet plastic bags into sleeping pads and give to the homeless

msn.com

Sun Oct 29 2023

Latest Updates from Bollywood

Latest Updates from Bollywood

odishatv.in

Sun Oct 29 2023

Israel says Hamas war has 'entered new phase'

Israel says Hamas war has 'entered new phase'

msn.com

Sat Oct 28 2023

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