BUX
#469 COMPANY RANKING
BUX is Europe’s fastest growing neobroker and has been making it easy and affordable for Europeans to do more with their money since 2014. By taking down the barriers to the financial markets and disrupting the investing experience, we’re helping new generations of investors and traders to discover the world of the financial markets. BUX’s flagship platform, BUX Zero, is making commission-free investing more accessible and allows users to invest in the companies they believe in. BUX Zero is currently available in the Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Austria, France, Italy, Ireland and Belgium. The full range of BUX products, including Stryk, are available across 10 countries in Europe. Headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, the company is backed by Prosus Ventures, Tencent, HV Capital, and Velocity Capital Fintech Ventures.
150-200 emps
Since 2014
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BUX
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EVERGREEN INDEX #469
Bux's stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
From CSV to Buxfer: an unexpected journey — Conclusions
Wed Nov 01 2017 By Wilk
From CSV to Buxfer: an unexpected journey — Goxfer
Wed Nov 01 2017 By Wilk
From CSV to Buxfer: an unexpected journey — Collector
Wed Nov 01 2017 By Wilk
From CSV to Buxfer: an unexpected journey — Cleaner
Wed Nov 01 2017 By Wilk
From CSV to Buxfer: an unexpected journey — Introduction
Fri Sep 08 2017 By Wilk
The Cybercriminal, The Elevator, and The Red Gucci Dress Prophecy
Sun Jul 06 2025 By Jonathan Roseland
Apple Harms Competition by Imposing Restrictions, Fees, and Taxes on App Creation and Distribution
Sat Mar 23 2024 By Legal PDF: Tech Court Cases
Why the DOJ is Going After Apple
Sat Mar 23 2024 By Legal PDF: Tech Court Cases
Futurism in Africa: Creating New Realities With The Power of Technology
Fri Jan 12 2024 By Zaira Rasool
BEVERLEY.
Sun Sep 24 2023 By Anthony Trollope
THE SMALL HOUSE AT ALLINGTON—CAN YOU FORGIVE HER?—RACHEL RAY—AND THE FORTNIGHTLY REVIEW.
Invalid input type By Anthony Trollope
IRELAND—MY FIRST TWO NOVELS. 1841-1848.
Tue Sep 12 2023 By Anthony Trollope
Bux's latest news & mentionsExplore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
For children: Elephant calf Maula Bux is captured by humans and sold into hard labour
scroll.in
Thu Jan 16 2025
PM grieved over demise of senior politician Elahi Bux Soomro
bolnews.com
Thu Oct 10 2024
Couple shot dead in Haripur
thenews.com.pk
Mon Dec 18 2023
Gov. Green releases $500K for Da Bux Double-Up Program
bigislandnow.com
Wed Nov 01 2023
Electric Royalties Provides Update on Nine Royalties in Portfolio
bignewsnetwork.com
Wed Nov 01 2023
DA BUX program gets more funding
westhawaiitoday.com
Wed Nov 01 2023
Tuesday Thoughts 10/31: What Do You Do When You Get Hit in the Mouth
msn.com
Tue Oct 31 2023
Legislature Should Permanently Fund DA BUX Program
civilbeat.org
Tue Oct 31 2023
Twelve die as boat capsizes in Khairpur
tribune.com.pk
Tue Oct 31 2023
'Make them feel seen:' Horry Co. sisters crochet plastic bags into sleeping pads and give to the homeless
msn.com
Sun Oct 29 2023
Latest Updates from Bollywood
odishatv.in
Sun Oct 29 2023
Israel says Hamas war has 'entered new phase'
msn.com
Sat Oct 28 2023