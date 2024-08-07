BUX #469 COMPANY RANKING

BUX is Europe’s fastest growing neobroker and has been making it easy and affordable for Europeans to do more with their money since 2014. By taking down the barriers to the financial markets and disrupting the investing experience, we’re helping new generations of investors and traders to discover the world of the financial markets. BUX’s flagship platform, BUX Zero, is making commission-free investing more accessible and allows users to invest in the companies they believe in. BUX Zero is currently available in the Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Austria, France, Italy, Ireland and Belgium. The full range of BUX products, including Stryk, are available across 10 countries in Europe. Headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, the company is backed by Prosus Ventures, Tencent, HV Capital, and Velocity Capital Fintech Ventures.