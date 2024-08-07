BRIGHTEDGE #3257 COMPANY RANKING

As brands have become publishers, the digital world has become the most important distribution channel. The BrightEdge Content Performance Marketing platform helps brands Target Demand, Create and Optimize Content, and Measure Results to win on the content battleground. BrightEdge transforms online content into tangible business results, such as traffic, revenue, and engagement. Our platform is powered by an Artificial Intelligence engine, DataMind, and is the only company capable of web-wide, real-time measurement of digital content engagement across all digital channels, including search, social, and mobile.