BOTTOMLINE TECHNOLOGIES

#2651 COMPANY RANKING
Bottomline Technologies, Inc. provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a SaaS solution, which allows businesses to transition from legacy invoice-to-pay processes maximizing cost-savings, efficiency, and security; PTX, a payment platform that offers various ways to pay and get paid to organizations; and financial messaging solutions for risk management to financial institutions and corporations. It also provides Digital Banking IQ, an intelligent engagement platform for banking and payments; and legal spend management solutions, which integrate with claims management, and time and billing systems to automate legal invoice management processes, as well as provide insight into various areas of a company's outside legal spend. In addition, the company offers fraud and financial crime solutions to monitor, replay, and analyze user behavior and payment transactions to flag and prevent suspicious activity in real time; and healthcare solutions, including electronic signature and mobile document. Further, it provides consulting, implementation, and training services. The company serves customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. Bottomline Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.
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bottomline.com
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2,851 emps
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Since 1989
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Bottomline Technologies's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Bottomline Opens B2B Payment Network

Bottomline Opens B2B Payment Network

fintechnews.ch

Tue Oct 31 2023

Bottomline opens access to ACH supplier network

Bottomline opens access to ACH supplier network

finextra.com

Wed Oct 25 2023

Bottomline's Paymode-X Opens Access to Market-Leading Digital B2B Payment Network

Bottomline's Paymode-X Opens Access to Market-Leading Digital B2B Payment Network

finance.yahoo.com

Tue Oct 24 2023

Bottomline's Paymode-X Opens Access to Market-Leading Digital B2B Payment Network

Bottomline's Paymode-X Opens Access to Market-Leading Digital B2B Payment Network

benzinga.com

Tue Oct 24 2023

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Happiest Minds Technologies Q2 FY24 results: profit falls by 1.6% YOY

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In times of volatility, boring but stable bottomline; 5 power sector stocks with an upside potential up to 36%

In times of volatility, boring but stable bottomline; 5 power sector stocks with an upside potential up to 36%

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Sat Oct 07 2023

Bottomline: TPG-backed Fibe’s FY23 profit jumps, NPAs remain in control

Bottomline: TPG-backed Fibe’s FY23 profit jumps, NPAs remain in control

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Hudson Technologies Joins Cool Coalition

Hudson Technologies Joins Cool Coalition

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Wed Oct 04 2023

Bottomline: General Atlantic-backed Acko’s FY23 revenue growth slows, losses widen

Bottomline: General Atlantic-backed Acko’s FY23 revenue growth slows, losses widen

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Wed Oct 04 2023

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