BLUEVINE #2601 COMPANY RANKING

Bluevine is on a mission to enable a better financial future for small business owners through innovative banking solutions designed just for them. By combining industry-leading technology and security with our team's expertise and care, we help small businesses spend their time on what matters most—the next chapter of their business. As a dynamic company with massive potential, we’re backed by leading investors such as Lightspeed Venture Partners, Menlo Ventures, 83North, Citi Ventures, and nearly 9 years of proven success. Since launching in 2013, we have grown exponentially, amassing over 400,000 customers across all 50 states and providing more than $13 billion in financing to small businesses. Our passion is driven by purpose: to give small businesses the tools they need to succeed and we’re just getting started. With a global presence of more than 500 employees, we're hiring problem solvers, innovators and collaborators to help build a better financial future for small business owners.