BLUEGROUND #3309 COMPANY RANKING

Blueground is a global proptech company that is reinventing the way people live! With its curated network of thousands of quality, turnkey homes in sought-after neighborhoods around the globe, Blueground is accessible for stays of a month or longer. Our tech-enabled platform provides a fully digitized experience with around-the-clock support and access to daily necessities like apartment cleanings, grocery delivery, wellness offerings, and more, providing a seamless experience from end to end. At Blueground, our mission is to make people feel at home wherever they choose to live. We give guests peace of mind, flexibility & the confidence they need to explore life’s next adventure. Blueground BeeGees (our employees) are inspired by the same ethos. With the flexibility to live & work from anywhere, we energize our people with that same power of choice, championing curiosity & connectivity to help them shape memorable careers. By empowering every BeeGee to make an impact, we're committed to being a workplace where everyone can grow. Blueground is headquartered in New York City, with a portfolio of thousands of apartments in 31 cities worldwide including in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Boston, Chicago, Washington D.C., Denver, Seattle, Dubai, Istanbul, Paris, London, Vienna, Athens, Austin, Zurich, Madrid, Berlin, Barcelona, Lisbon, Basel, Miami, Copenhagen, Luxembourg, Hong Kong, San Diego and Singapore with plans to expand to 50+ cities by 2025. Find us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok or at www.theblueground.com.