BLUEGROUND

#3309 COMPANY RANKING
Blueground is a global proptech company that is reinventing the way people live! With its curated network of thousands of quality, turnkey homes in sought-after neighborhoods around the globe, Blueground is accessible for stays of a month or longer. Our tech-enabled platform provides a fully digitized experience with around-the-clock support and access to daily necessities like apartment cleanings, grocery delivery, wellness offerings, and more, providing a seamless experience from end to end. At Blueground, our mission is to make people feel at home wherever they choose to live. We give guests peace of mind, flexibility & the confidence they need to explore life’s next adventure. Blueground BeeGees (our employees) are inspired by the same ethos. With the flexibility to live & work from anywhere, we energize our people with that same power of choice, championing curiosity & connectivity to help them shape memorable careers. By empowering every BeeGee to make an impact, we're committed to being a workplace where everyone can grow. Blueground is headquartered in New York City, with a portfolio of thousands of apartments in 31 cities worldwide including in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Boston, Chicago, Washington D.C., Denver, Seattle, Dubai, Istanbul, Paris, London, Vienna, Athens, Austin, Zurich, Madrid, Berlin, Barcelona, Lisbon, Basel, Miami, Copenhagen, Luxembourg, Hong Kong, San Diego and Singapore with plans to expand to 50+ cities by 2025. Find us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok or at www.theblueground.com.
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theblueground.com
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1000 emps
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Since 2013
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Worth 750M
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BLUEGROUND

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EVERGREEN INDEX #3309

Blueground's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
THE PENTATOMÆ AND THEIR EGGS

THE PENTATOMÆ AND THEIR EGGS

Wed May 24 2023 By Jean-Henri Fabre

245 Tools & Resources for Travelers and Digital Nomads

245 Tools & Resources for Travelers and Digital Nomads

Fri Nov 16 2018 By Nomadpick

Top Industrial IoT Applications to Spark Innovation

Top Industrial IoT Applications to Spark Innovation

Fri May 12 2023 By ITRex

Exploring new frontiers in CI/CD and DevOps

Exploring new frontiers in CI/CD and DevOps

Mon Feb 19 2018 By Tim Nolet

Blueground's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Anyplace, a startup aimed at giving 'digital nomads’ a comfortable place to work, nearly doubles valuation

Anyplace, a startup aimed at giving 'digital nomads’ a comfortable place to work, nearly doubles valuation

ca.style.yahoo.com

Wed Oct 18 2023

Anyplace, a startup aimed at giving “digital nomads” a comfortable place to work, says new round “nearly doubled” valuation

Anyplace, a startup aimed at giving “digital nomads” a comfortable place to work, says new round “nearly doubled” valuation

techcrunch.com

Wed Oct 18 2023

Flat to rent in Limehouse, London E14

Flat to rent in Limehouse, London E14

primelocation.com

Tue Oct 10 2023

Spring Street, London, W2 3RA, UK

Spring Street, London, W2 3RA, UK

rightmove.co.uk

Mon Oct 09 2023

Saint William's Court, London, N1 0GN, UK

Saint William's Court, London, N1 0GN, UK

rightmove.co.uk

Mon Oct 09 2023

Flat to rent in Fulham, London SW6

Flat to rent in Fulham, London SW6

primelocation.com

Sun Oct 08 2023

Flat to rent in Stratford, London E20

Flat to rent in Stratford, London E20

primelocation.com

Sat Oct 07 2023

Bromley By Bow, London E3

Bromley By Bow, London E3

zoopla.co.uk

Sun Oct 01 2023

New Autumn Adventures

New Autumn Adventures

linkedin.com

Fri Sep 29 2023

Flat to rent in Wapping, London E1

Flat to rent in Wapping, London E1

primelocation.com

Wed Sep 27 2023

Flat to rent in Camden Town, London NW1

Flat to rent in Camden Town, London NW1

primelocation.com

Tue Sep 26 2023

Flat to rent in Walthamstow, London E17

Flat to rent in Walthamstow, London E17

primelocation.com

Tue Sep 26 2023

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