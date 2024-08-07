BLUEGROUND
#3309 COMPANY RANKING
Blueground is a global proptech company that is reinventing the way people live! With its curated network of thousands of quality, turnkey homes in sought-after neighborhoods around the globe, Blueground is accessible for stays of a month or longer. Our tech-enabled platform provides a fully digitized experience with around-the-clock support and access to daily necessities like apartment cleanings, grocery delivery, wellness offerings, and more, providing a seamless experience from end to end. At Blueground, our mission is to make people feel at home wherever they choose to live. We give guests peace of mind, flexibility & the confidence they need to explore life’s next adventure. Blueground BeeGees (our employees) are inspired by the same ethos. With the flexibility to live & work from anywhere, we energize our people with that same power of choice, championing curiosity & connectivity to help them shape memorable careers. By empowering every BeeGee to make an impact, we're committed to being a workplace where everyone can grow. Blueground is headquartered in New York City, with a portfolio of thousands of apartments in 31 cities worldwide including in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Boston, Chicago, Washington D.C., Denver, Seattle, Dubai, Istanbul, Paris, London, Vienna, Athens, Austin, Zurich, Madrid, Berlin, Barcelona, Lisbon, Basel, Miami, Copenhagen, Luxembourg, Hong Kong, San Diego and Singapore with plans to expand to 50+ cities by 2025. Find us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok or at www.theblueground.com.
1000 emps
Since 2013
Worth 750M
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BLUEGROUND
5D1M6Mmax
EVERGREEN INDEX #3309
Blueground's stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
THE PENTATOMÆ AND THEIR EGGS
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Fri Nov 16 2018 By Nomadpick
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Fri May 12 2023 By ITRex
Exploring new frontiers in CI/CD and DevOps
Mon Feb 19 2018 By Tim Nolet
Blueground's latest news & mentionsExplore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
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