BLOOMBERG LP #1610 COMPANY RANKING

Bloomberg is the world's primary distributor of financial data and a top news provider of the 21st century. A global information and technology company, we use our dynamic network of data, ideas and analysis to solve difficult problems every day. Our customers around the world rely on us to deliver accurate, real-time business and market information that helps them make important financial decisions. At Bloomberg, we are guided by four core values that are the foundation of our continued success: innovation, collaboration, customer service and doing the right thing. We harness the power of data and technology to organize, understand and improve our world. It's our purpose. Come find yours.