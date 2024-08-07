BARSTOOL SPORTS #1488 COMPANY RANKING

Barstool Sports is one of the most influential lifestyle brands in America. With a rich 20-year history, Barstool Sports has one of the most highly coveted, fiercely loyal, and incredibly engaged audiences, which has put Barstool at the top of the charts. Barstool Sports is the preeminent digital sports media brand that has established an extremely influential and deeply authentic voice. Barstool Sports creates innovative content with massive distribution on multiple platforms, including web, apps, podcasts, radio, video, social, events, pay-per-view, subscription, and TV to an incredibly engaged audience. Barstool Sports reaches a hyper-engaged audience of 66+ million monthly unique users, with 46% of men and women in the coveted 18-34 age demographic. Barstool steals the spotlight in cultural moments. Their presence at major sporting events drives more awareness, engagement, and viewership in younger demographics than any other media brand. Barstool Sports and its founder, Dave Portnoy, consistently ranks as the #1 most influential social media account at major sporting events like the Kentucky Derby, Super Bowl, PGA Championship, U.S. Open Golf, Stanley Cup Finals, NASCAR's Daytona 500, and more.