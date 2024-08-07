BARCLAYS WEALTH MANAGEMENT

#1685 COMPANY RANKING
Barclays provides wealth management expertise to our clients in the UK. Our regional network of financial experts across the UK are available to help clients to manage their wealth effectively. To find out more about our services, careers and insights at Barclays Wealth Management please explore our website here: https://www.barclays.co.uk/wealth-management/
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barclays.co.uk
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100,000 emps
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Since 1690
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BARCLAYS WEALTH MANAGEMENT (BCS)

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