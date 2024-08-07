SCOTTISH MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST #2168 COMPANY RANKING

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co. It invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in growth stocks of companies. It focuses on factors such as strength of management, competitive position, customer perspective, prospects for sales and margins, current and potential valuation to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All World Index. Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC was formed in 1909 and is domiciled in the United Kingdom.