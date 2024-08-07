SCOTTISH MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST
#2168 COMPANY RANKING
Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co. It invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in growth stocks of companies. It focuses on factors such as strength of management, competitive position, customer perspective, prospects for sales and margins, current and potential valuation to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All World Index. Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC was formed in 1909 and is domiciled in the United Kingdom.
1,640 emps
Since 1908
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SCOTTISH MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST (SMT.L)
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publishersweekly.com
Tue May 28 2024
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fool.co.uk
Tue May 28 2024
Mortgage News: HSBC Stirs Up Market With Rate Cuts Ahead Of Bank Rate Decision
forbes.com
Wed Nov 01 2023
Mortgage News: Skipton Cuts Jargon To Help First-Timers As Landlords Exit Market
forbes.com
Mon Oct 30 2023
If you want to invest in TikTok and SpaceX, this is the trust to buy
telegraph.co.uk
Sat Oct 28 2023
Can Scottish Mortgage get back on track? We speak to the fund manager
msn.com
Fri Oct 27 2023
Can Scottish Mortgage get back on track? We speak to the fund manager
msn.com
Fri Oct 27 2023
AI flies the flag for Scottish Mortgage: Is now the time to buy?
thisismoney.co.uk
Fri Oct 27 2023
If you want to invest in TikTok and SpaceX, this is the trust to buy
telegraph.co.uk
Thu Oct 26 2023
ECB rate hold fails to halt another slide in stocks
dailybusinessgroup.co.uk
Thu Oct 26 2023
Mortgage News: Accord Ups Longer-Date Fix Rates But Trims Two-Year Deal
forbes.com
Thu Oct 26 2023
Investors Tell Scotland a Bond Would Raise Profile, Incur Costs
bloomberg.com
Wed Oct 25 2023