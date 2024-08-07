SCOTTISH MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST

#2168 COMPANY RANKING
Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co. It invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in growth stocks of companies. It focuses on factors such as strength of management, competitive position, customer perspective, prospects for sales and margins, current and potential valuation to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All World Index. Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC was formed in 1909 and is domiciled in the United Kingdom.
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bailliegifford.com
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1,640 emps
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Since 1908
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SCOTTISH MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST (SMT.L)

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Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust's latest news & mentions

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Hay Festival Suspends Partnership with Baillie Gifford Over Israel, Fossil Fuels

Hay Festival Suspends Partnership with Baillie Gifford Over Israel, Fossil Fuels

publishersweekly.com

Tue May 28 2024

1 top Baillie Gifford investment trust I'd buy for my ISA and hold for decades | The Motley Fool UK

1 top Baillie Gifford investment trust I'd buy for my ISA and hold for decades | The Motley Fool UK

fool.co.uk

Tue May 28 2024

Mortgage News: HSBC Stirs Up Market With Rate Cuts Ahead Of Bank Rate Decision

Mortgage News: HSBC Stirs Up Market With Rate Cuts Ahead Of Bank Rate Decision

forbes.com

Wed Nov 01 2023

Mortgage News: Skipton Cuts Jargon To Help First-Timers As Landlords Exit Market

Mortgage News: Skipton Cuts Jargon To Help First-Timers As Landlords Exit Market

forbes.com

Mon Oct 30 2023

If you want to invest in TikTok and SpaceX, this is the trust to buy

If you want to invest in TikTok and SpaceX, this is the trust to buy

telegraph.co.uk

Sat Oct 28 2023

Can Scottish Mortgage get back on track? We speak to the fund manager

Can Scottish Mortgage get back on track? We speak to the fund manager

msn.com

Fri Oct 27 2023

Can Scottish Mortgage get back on track? We speak to the fund manager

Can Scottish Mortgage get back on track? We speak to the fund manager

msn.com

Fri Oct 27 2023

AI flies the flag for Scottish Mortgage: Is now the time to buy?

AI flies the flag for Scottish Mortgage: Is now the time to buy?

thisismoney.co.uk

Fri Oct 27 2023

If you want to invest in TikTok and SpaceX, this is the trust to buy

If you want to invest in TikTok and SpaceX, this is the trust to buy

telegraph.co.uk

Thu Oct 26 2023

ECB rate hold fails to halt another slide in stocks

ECB rate hold fails to halt another slide in stocks

dailybusinessgroup.co.uk

Thu Oct 26 2023

Mortgage News: Accord Ups Longer-Date Fix Rates But Trims Two-Year Deal

Mortgage News: Accord Ups Longer-Date Fix Rates But Trims Two-Year Deal

forbes.com

Thu Oct 26 2023

Investors Tell Scotland a Bond Would Raise Profile, Incur Costs

Investors Tell Scotland a Bond Would Raise Profile, Incur Costs

bloomberg.com

Wed Oct 25 2023

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