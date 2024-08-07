BAIDU
35,900 emps
Since 2000
Worth 40B
- Company Ranking
- Stock Price
BAIDU (BIDU)
EVERGREEN INDEX #70
Baidu's stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
Nvidia Promises 40x Hopper Performance in Blackwell Unveil at GTC 2025
Mon Mar 24 2025 By This Week in AI Engineering
Today’s Crypto News on Asia — June 8th
Fri Jun 08 2018 By Joyce
The Chinese Tech Trio And Their Holdings
Fri Jul 07 2017 By Edward Schembor
JP Morgan Launches Its Own Digital Currency, And China’s Baidu Reveals Blockchain OS
Fri Feb 15 2019 By Berminal - The Crypto News Platform
China’s True Crypto Giants- Tencent, Baidu, Alibaba and JD
Mon Jun 18 2018 By Joyce
C# OCR Libraries: The Definitive .NET Comparison for 2026
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Search and Extract: Why This AI Pattern Matters, Tutorial, and Example
Thu Feb 05 2026 By Antonello Zanini
How I Built an AI VC Associate to Screen 3,000 Pitch Decks
Wed Feb 04 2026 By Jurgis
Why OpenAI is Set to Become the Most Lucrative IPO of 2026 on Wall Street
Fri Jan 09 2026 By Dmytro Spilka
INSANE One-click MCP AI Agent Hits the Market
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China’s AI Playbook: Reshaping Strategy to Outpace the West
Tue Mar 25 2025 By Victor Dey
How China’s EVs and Their Integrated Technologies Are Displacing German Luxury Car Manufacturers
Wed Mar 05 2025 By Hugh Harsono
Baidu's latest news & mentionsExplore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
How Chinese robotaxi giants are steering the Middle East towards a driverless future
scmp.com
Thu Jan 01 2026
Baidu Stock Forecast: Analysts See Strong Upside from AI-Powered Growth in 2026
markets.businessinsider.com
Wed Dec 31 2025
Baidu Stock Is Surging: What's Driving The Action?
benzinga.com
Tue Dec 30 2025
SWS Research Upgrades Baidu to Buy from Add, Price Target is HK$172.54
marketscreener.com
Tue Dec 30 2025
SWS Research Upgrades Baidu to Buy from Add, Price Target is HK$172.54
marketscreener.com
Tue Dec 30 2025
Tesla's Underpriced Chinese Rival Baidu In Focus As Uber, Lyft Team Up With Its Robotaxi Firm In UK: Key Score Rises
benzinga.com
Mon Dec 29 2025
Shenwan Hongyuan Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Baidu, Inc. Class A (9888)
markets.businessinsider.com
Mon Dec 29 2025
Chinese AI stocks rise: Investors bet on Alibaba, Tencent, Metax, and Moore Threads
economictimes.indiatimes.com
Wed Dec 24 2025
US Lawmakers Urge War Department to List Chinese Tech Firms Including DeepSeek, Xiaomi, Tencent, Alibaba, and More
republicworld.com
Wed Dec 24 2025
Global investors turn to Chinese AI stocks amid Wall Street valuation concerns
economictimes.indiatimes.com
Wed Dec 24 2025
Cathie Wood Cuts Stakes in Tesla and Meta Stocks Again, Loads Up on Baidu and Trade Desk (TTD)
markets.businessinsider.com
Sat Dec 06 2025
Baidu Wants To Be China’s Nvidia-Can It Outrun Its Own Numbers?
benzinga.com
Fri Dec 05 2025