BACK MARKET

#1924 COMPANY RANKING
Launched in November 2014 by Thibaud Hug de Larauze, Quentin Le Brouster, and Vianney Vaute, Back Market is the world’s leading dedicated renewed tech marketplace. The company brings high-quality professionally refurbished electronic devices and appliances to customers in 16 countries. With 884M€ raised already, we are sabotaging ‘new’ by connecting highly selected professionals to consumers who are looking for a more affordable, reliable and ecological alternative to purchasing brand new products. 🏴‍☠️💰 Leading the way in a shift towards a circular economy, freeing the planet from electronic waste, and building a leading global tech company are three solid reasons to wake up every morning. Taking part in Back Market’s adventure means committing to an ambitious project with a strong social and environmental impact! 🌎 We are committed to providing an inclusive, fulfilling and caring work environment in all our offices (Paris, Bordeaux, New York, Prague, Berlin, Barcelona, Tokyo, & Hong Kong). Connect with us, and then take the opportunity to join a talented, humble and passionate team at the heart of innovation. 🙋🙋‍♂️
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backmarket.com
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750 emps
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Since 2014
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Worth 5.7B
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BACK MARKET

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EVERGREEN INDEX #1924

Back Market's stories on HackerNoon

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Back Market's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
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