AXIE INFINITY

#337 COMPANY RANKING
Axie Infinity is a Pokémon-inspired universe where anyone can earn tokens through skilled gameplay and contributions to the ecosystem. Players can battle, collect, raise, and build a land-based kingdom for their pets. All art assets and Axie genetic data can be easily accessed by 3rd parties, allowing community developers to build their own tools and experiences in the Axie Infinity universe. Although Axie is still in early access, Axie is ranked the #1 Ethereum game by daily, weekly, and monthly active users. It has generated over 6,400 ETH in revenue (2M+ USD) so far. While Axie is a fun game, it's also taken on characteristics of a social network and jobs platform due to the strong community and play to earn opportunities that have come from its early success.
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axieinfinity.com
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11-250 emps
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Since 2018
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Worth 3B
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#games#blockchain#social-media
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AXIE INFINITY (AXS)

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EVERGREEN INDEX #337

Axie Infinity's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
From Axie Infinity To Taitiko: The Blockchain Game Poised To Lead The Next Bull Run

From Axie Infinity To Taitiko: The Blockchain Game Poised To Lead The Next Bull Run

Mon Feb 17 2025 By BTCWire

Binance Faces SEC Probe for Unregistered Axie Infinity Shard Transactions

Binance Faces SEC Probe for Unregistered Axie Infinity Shard Transactions

Tue Sep 26 2023 By SEC vs. the World

In Search of Big Yaks: A Metaverse Sit Down With the Creator of Axie Infinity's Hottest Social Club

In Search of Big Yaks: A Metaverse Sit Down With the Creator of Axie Infinity's Hottest Social Club

Wed Oct 19 2022 By Michael Benko

Axie Infinity $AXS Wiki: Coin History, Techstack, and Crypto News

Axie Infinity $AXS Wiki: Coin History, Techstack, and Crypto News

Fri Sep 30 2022 By Coin Wikis by HackerNoon

Axie Infinity's New Game Is Launching: An Insider's Perspective

Axie Infinity's New Game Is Launching: An Insider's Perspective

Thu Sep 15 2022 By Michael Benko

Mysterious Axie Infinity Whale Holds 22 Billion Smooth Love Potion (SLP)

Mysterious Axie Infinity Whale Holds 22 Billion Smooth Love Potion (SLP)

Fri Aug 26 2022 By Michael Benko

Axie Infinity And The Future Of Blockchain Games

Axie Infinity And The Future Of Blockchain Games

Fri Aug 26 2022 By Michael Benko

What Everyone Is Missing About Axie Infinity’s Economic Storm

What Everyone Is Missing About Axie Infinity’s Economic Storm

Wed Jun 01 2022 By Michael Benko

Is This the End for Axie Infinity? The Rise and Fall of the P2E Blockchain Game

Is This the End for Axie Infinity? The Rise and Fall of the P2E Blockchain Game

Fri Apr 22 2022 By Angela Wang

A Guide on Staking the Axie Infinity Sidechain

A Guide on Staking the Axie Infinity Sidechain

Mon Jan 24 2022 By portals xperience

Comparing Axie Infinity and GameInfinity

Comparing Axie Infinity and GameInfinity

Fri Oct 15 2021 By Dave D

Axie Infinity Open Beta Update

Axie Infinity Open Beta Update

Thu Sep 06 2018 By Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Web3 Gaming: It's Not Over Till It's Over

Web3 Gaming: It's Not Over Till It's Over

reports.tiger-research.com

Wed Jan 08 2025

Is Web3 Gaming Back? Axie Infinity & Sandbox Price Show Massive Weekly Gains - CryptoNewsZ

Is Web3 Gaming Back? Axie Infinity & Sandbox Price Show Massive Weekly Gains - CryptoNewsZ

cryptonewsz.com

Thu Nov 28 2024

Crypto wallets from FTX and alameda research move $13.1 million to exchanges

Crypto wallets from FTX and alameda research move $13.1 million to exchanges

cryptopolitan.com

Wed Nov 01 2023

Is Axie Infinity Going to Zero? AXS Price Sinks 5.5% as Viral New Meme Coin Raises $1,000,000 – Next Shiba Inu?

Is Axie Infinity Going to Zero? AXS Price Sinks 5.5% as Viral New Meme Coin Raises $1,000,000 – Next Shiba Inu?

cryptonews.com

Wed Nov 01 2023

FTX, Alameda Wallets Move Millions in Crypto to Exchanges: Spotonchain

FTX, Alameda Wallets Move Millions in Crypto to Exchanges: Spotonchain

msn.com

Wed Nov 01 2023

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) Crypto Price Prediction 2023-2031

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) Crypto Price Prediction 2023-2031

bitcoinworld.co.in

Wed Nov 01 2023

Exciting Challenges Await in Origins Season 6

Exciting Challenges Await in Origins Season 6

egamers.io

Wed Nov 01 2023

Cryptocurrency-Related Crime Is on The Rise: Protect Yourself With These 6 Tips

Cryptocurrency-Related Crime Is on The Rise: Protect Yourself With These 6 Tips

cryptotimes.io

Tue Oct 31 2023

Top 5 GameFi Tokens AXS, SAND, IMX, DEP & OAS to Watch #BUIDL

Top 5 GameFi Tokens AXS, SAND, IMX, DEP & OAS to Watch #BUIDL

techbullion.com

Tue Oct 31 2023

'Your Keys and Wallets Are Safe', Says Telegram Bot Unibot Amid $640k Exploit

'Your Keys and Wallets Are Safe', Says Telegram Bot Unibot Amid $640k Exploit

decrypt.co

Tue Oct 31 2023

Over $200m worth of crypto will enter circulation in October – crypto.news

Over $200m worth of crypto will enter circulation in October – crypto.news

inferse.com

Tue Oct 31 2023

Cryptocurrency prices: Here are rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB, Tether

Cryptocurrency prices: Here are rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB, Tether

newsbytesapp.com

Tue Oct 31 2023

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