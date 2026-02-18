AutoDrive, developed by Forterra, is a comprehensive autonomous vehicle system designed for defense and commercial applications, capable of operating in diverse environments including on-road, off-road, and GPS-denied areas.

AutoDrive, developed by Forterra, is a comprehensive autonomous vehicle system designed for defense and commercial applications, capable of operating in diverse environments including on-road, off-road, and GPS-denied areas.

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