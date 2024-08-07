ATHER ENERGY

#1159 COMPANY RANKING
Ather Energy was started in 2013 by Tarun Mehta and Swapnil Jain, two engineering graduates straight out of college with the audacity to dream and challenge the well-established Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) and replacing it with an electric drive. We built India’s first smart and connected electric scooters, the Ather 450 product line because we believe that's where the future of personal mobility is headed. Ather is one of the few start-ups in India, specifically within the automotive industry, to have products & services that are an amalgamation of clean design & engineering - Hardware & Software. Today, our product offerings include the Ather 450X & Ather 450 Plus, public & private charging Infrastructure, and innovative ownership plans. We are also building a complete ecosystem for India’s electric vehicles - powered by indigenous design and all locally manufactured. We are expanding our footprint across the country and will be in over 50 cities in the coming months.
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atherenergy.com
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1755 emps
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Since 2013
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Worth 1.4B
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ATHER ENERGY (ATHERENERG)

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Ather Energy's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
The Growing Impact of Electric Vehicles in India's Sustainable Future

The Growing Impact of Electric Vehicles in India's Sustainable Future

Thu May 02 2024 By The Tech Panda

The Crucial Role of Batteries in Boosting the Growth of Electric Vehicles in India

The Crucial Role of Batteries in Boosting the Growth of Electric Vehicles in India

Wed Dec 20 2023 By The Tech Panda

Further Notes on the Principle of Relativity

Further Notes on the Principle of Relativity

Thu Aug 03 2023 By Albert Einstein

The Cybercriminal, The Elevator, and The Red Gucci Dress Prophecy

The Cybercriminal, The Elevator, and The Red Gucci Dress Prophecy

Sun Jul 06 2025 By Jonathan Roseland

Academic Piracy Is Sometimes the Only Way to Survive the Financial Exploitation of Knowledge

Academic Piracy Is Sometimes the Only Way to Survive the Financial Exploitation of Knowledge

Thu Dec 12 2024 By the frog society

Mental Clarity: Why It's the New Wealth in a World Designed to Confuse You

Mental Clarity: Why It's the New Wealth in a World Designed to Confuse You

Tue Nov 19 2024 By Scott D. Clary

"THE WHEEL OF FORTUNE."

"THE WHEEL OF FORTUNE."

Sat Nov 18 2023 By Anthony Trollope

THE STORM BURSTS.

THE STORM BURSTS.

Fri Nov 17 2023 By Elizabeth Cleghorn Gaskell

Women in Tech: Dana Sydorenko creates connections to bring gamers together

Women in Tech: Dana Sydorenko creates connections to bring gamers together

Wed Nov 15 2023 By Dana Sydorenko

MAKING FRIENDS.

MAKING FRIENDS.

Sun Nov 12 2023 By Elizabeth Cleghorn Gaskell

OLD WAYS AND NEW WAYS.

OLD WAYS AND NEW WAYS.

Sun Nov 05 2023 By Elizabeth Cleghorn Gaskell

Lady Monk's Plan

Lady Monk's Plan

Fri Nov 03 2023 By Anthony Trollope

Ather Energy's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Two-Wheeler EV Registrations Cross 70K Mark In October; Ola Electric Retains Top Spot

Two-Wheeler EV Registrations Cross 70K Mark In October; Ola Electric Retains Top Spot

inc42.com

Wed Nov 01 2023

Ather Energy begins service carnival for customers

Ather Energy begins service carnival for customers

energy.economictimes.indiatimes.com

Wed Nov 01 2023

LEAKED! New Ather 450X HR in the works?

LEAKED! New Ather 450X HR in the works?

bikewale.com

Wed Nov 01 2023

Ather 450X HR Homologated – EV Maker’s Second Model With ‘HR’ Suffix

Ather 450X HR Homologated – EV Maker’s Second Model With ‘HR’ Suffix

drivespark.com

Tue Oct 31 2023

Two-wheeler EV sales rise 12% as Ola Electric sees festive surge

Two-wheeler EV sales rise 12% as Ola Electric sees festive surge

economictimes.indiatimes.com

Tue Oct 31 2023

Ather Energy homologates its 450X HR electric scooter in India

Ather Energy homologates its 450X HR electric scooter in India

newsbytesapp.com

Tue Oct 31 2023

ATHA Energy: Exploration In Saskatchewan’s Athabasca Basin

ATHA Energy: Exploration In Saskatchewan’s Athabasca Basin

thedeepdive.ca

Mon Oct 30 2023

10 Best Electric Scooters In India For Eco-Friendly Commutes

10 Best Electric Scooters In India For Eco-Friendly Commutes

msn.com

Mon Oct 30 2023

The new made-in-India EV charging standard for bikes and scooters: here’s why it matters

The new made-in-India EV charging standard for bikes and scooters: here’s why it matters

indianexpress.com

Fri Oct 27 2023

Vaidya Energy gears up to roll out Ather 450X in Nepal next month

Vaidya Energy gears up to roll out Ather 450X in Nepal next month

thehimalayantimes.com

Fri Oct 27 2023

Interesting Festive Benefits on Ather 450X, 450S Electric Scooters

Interesting Festive Benefits on Ather 450X, 450S Electric Scooters

indianautosblog.com

Thu Oct 26 2023

North trails South in electric scooter sales

North trails South in electric scooter sales

rediff.com

Thu Oct 26 2023

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