ATHER ENERGY #1159 COMPANY RANKING

Ather Energy was started in 2013 by Tarun Mehta and Swapnil Jain, two engineering graduates straight out of college with the audacity to dream and challenge the well-established Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) and replacing it with an electric drive. We built India’s first smart and connected electric scooters, the Ather 450 product line because we believe that's where the future of personal mobility is headed. Ather is one of the few start-ups in India, specifically within the automotive industry, to have products & services that are an amalgamation of clean design & engineering - Hardware & Software. Today, our product offerings include the Ather 450X & Ather 450 Plus, public & private charging Infrastructure, and innovative ownership plans. We are also building a complete ecosystem for India’s electric vehicles - powered by indigenous design and all locally manufactured. We are expanding our footprint across the country and will be in over 50 cities in the coming months.